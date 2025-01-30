Bryson DeChambeau Weighs in on If He’d Join TGL If Given the Chance
Through four matches, it’s still up in the air whether or not TGL can be deemed a success.
The ratings have been up and down. The league saw a spike in viewership for Tiger Woods’s debut in Week 2 but immediately dipped to its lowest point in Week 3 only to see a solid increase in Tiger versus Rory in Week 4. Despite the increase this week, the ratings still did not reach that of two weeks ago when curiosity was at its peak.
Fans have wondered if the inclusion of LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau, who is arguably the biggest star in the sport right now outside of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, would help the TGL product.
On Thursday in India, following his round at an International Series tournament, DeChambeau was asked if he'd consider joining TGL if he was asked to do so following his round at the International Series India.
“That would be interesting,” said the reigning U.S. Open champion in a story by bunkered.co.uk. “I think TGL has an interesting opportunity. I’m all about anything to grow the game, so if it’s helping grow the game, fantastic. I don’t know all the numbers behind it.
“Would it be fun? Yeah, it could be fun. I don’t know if they’d pick me though, I have no idea. I’ve got a (LIV) team over here, the Crushers GC, come on. The Crushers would be a part of that!”
On whether or not Bryson would be "picked", Mike McCarley, the co-founder of TMRW Sports said just prior to the first TGL match at SoFi Stadium that an expansion with LIV players was a possibility.
“I know it’s interesting and I know everyone’s talking about it and I know it’s fun to kind of pontificate on what could or could not be, but we have a job to do,” McCarley told Sports Business Journal. “We’ve got to deliver a really compelling product.”
When McCarley was asked if he had any LIV players in mind, he didn't shy away from the idea.
“Oh yeah. Yes, absolutely,” McCarley said. “But the reality is, we have a good business in what we have right now.”
DeChambeau has taken the YouTube golf world by storm over the past few years and has really worked hard to change his public perception.
“It’s genuinely appreciated that people are starting to see who I am,” he said at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurgaon, India. “And I think a lot of it has to be attributed to going to LIV Golf and being able to produce a lot of YouTube content."
“My team back at home, my team that I work with everyone that’s involved around me, everybody that’s around me, whether it’s my agent, manager, caddie, you name it, everyone has had a big impact in my life.
"And look, you mess up, but you learn from those mistakes. I think that’s a beautiful part about life. And I do believe everyone should have an opportunity to have a second chance if, you know, they, if it’s not too bad, right?"
DeChambeau is playing for the first time in India, along with other members of his Crushers GC team.