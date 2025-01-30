Bryson DeChambeau Weighs in on If He’d Join TGL If Given the Chance

🚨⛳️📺 #RATINGS — TGL week 4 saw a viewership increase of 182K over week 3, per @JoshACarpenter



▫️Week 1: 919K (Debut).

▫️Week 2: 1.05M (Tiger).

▫️Week 3: 682K (Billy Ho dirty bird)

▫️Week 4: 864K (Tiger/Rory/Tom Kim)



Will you be tuning in week 5? (BC vs LAGC) pic.twitter.com/EWfEoJEByl