Bryson DeChambeau Says LIV Golf Can ‘Change Some Things’ for World Ranking Acceptance
PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — The biggest mystery surrounding LIV Golf’s latest application for Official World Golf Ranking accreditation is what the league is proposing to change in order to be approved.
In a letter dated June 30 and sent to the OWGR, the controversial circuit that has previously tried and failed to get accreditation, has resubmitted a proposal via new CEO Scott O’Neil.
In October 2023, the OWGR denied LIV’s bid, with then-chairman Peter Dawson highlighting the issues: a lack of proper relegation and promotion, and a lack of field variance from tournament to tournament.
How much these issues have been addressed in LIV's latest pitch is unclear.
“I would say that there are definitely grounds upon which we can change some things,” said two-time major champion Bryson DeChambeau on Tuesday in advance of the British Open at Royal Portrush. “Definitely relegation for sure, more pathways into LIV. I think a global tour, more association to a global tour would be great for a feeder system into LIV. Those things, I think, could help quite a bit.
“Albeit I don't know the details, I think those are a few of the bigger points.”
DeChambeau said he is not part of any talks nor as he discussed the matter specifically with O’Neil.
Phil Mickelson, who has been outspoken in the past about the divide in golf, offered up a hypothetical on social media Monday.
“What if LIV went to a 35-event, full 120-person field, dual shotgun start, morning and afternoon) and the current LIV events were the ‘elevated’ events within the schedule,” he wrote. “Where would those additional players come from and what would happen to the PGA Tour then.”
LIV Golf has a relationship with the Asian Tour and helps fund its $2 million to $2.5 million International Series purses, an “elevated” group of 10 events that is meant to send one player to LIV Golf each year via its money list.
Merging in some way with the Asian Tour might make some sense if it provides tournament pathways into LIV Golf along with proper relegation.
The OWGR board is meeting this week at Royal Portrush, although no immediate decisions are expected. Typically, it would expect any new scenario to play out for some time, although its possible the OWGR could greenlight accreditation for 2026 if it is satisfied with whatever structure is proposed.
“Going through the right process is important, and I think Scott and all of us are looking forward to going through that process and getting it done the right way. We’re excited for that,” DeChambeau said.
“Where do I think LIV is currently? It’s moving in the right direction. We’re commercializing. We’ve got some good partners aboard with us now. Is it taking longer than we would have thought? Yeah, but we’re O.K. with that. I think Scott’s O.K. with that and [Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia] is. I’m not going to speak for him, but I think he is, too. We’ll see where it goes.
“We’re excited to see with the new commissioner [PGA Tour CEO] Brian Rolapp coming in and Scott and them being friends, I think there’s something that can get done in a good way for the game of golf. I’m really excited for the future of the game. There’s a lot of positive movement going on currently.”