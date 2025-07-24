SI

How We Learned That Bryson DeChambeau Is a Lock for U.S. Ryder Cup Team

In the new Dan's Golf World Show, a look back at Scottie Scheffler's win, along with stories from inside the press room at Portrush.

Dan Evans

This week's Dan's Golf World Show looks back at the British Open.
This week's Dan's Golf World Show looks back at the British Open. / Dan Evans

In a brand new episode of the Dan’s Golf World Show, Dan Evans and the crew discuss Scottie Scheffler’s sweat-free win to clinch his second major in 2025.

With Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy both at the top of the golf world, the comparisons to Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are running rampant. Tune in for a hilarious reaction to the crew realizing which one is Tiger and which one is Phil. 

This is Scheffler’s 4th career major, putting him one U.S. Open win shy of the career grand slam before turning 30. In contrast, Rory McIlroy just earned his career grand slam at 36 years old, despite being one short since he was 25 years old. 

McIlroy also played well this weekend just an hour away from his home course in Northern Ireland. We’ve seen the pressure get to Rory in the past playing links golf, but he finished T2 at the Scottish Open and T7 at The Open Championship the past two weeks.

Later in the episode, the crew discusses Bryson DeChambeau’s wild weekend at Royal Portrush, and what that means for his Ryder Cup hopes. Dan was sitting next to golf reporter Bob Harig who reported that Keegan Bradley will be selecting DeChambeau for the Ryder Cup, and revealed how it all went down.

In other news, the guys discuss the release of Happy Gilmore 2 on Netflix this Friday and the PGA stars who plan to make cameos in the film. From Nelly Korda to Eminem, the cast is star-studded and has the guys wondering how it will turn out.

Watch the full episode of the Dan’s Golf World Show above and check out SI Golf for more episodes and clips.

Published
Dan Evans
DAN EVANS

Dan Evans, a powerhouse golf content creator on Instagram and TikTok, boasts a rich and diverse background that fuels his current success. Known for his inspiring weight loss journey on The Biggest Loser, successful career as a top ten recording artist, national spokesperson and event host for the Biggest Loser RunWalk 5k and half marathon race series, and his love for cooking, which led him to earn a culinary degree and create and host his own cooking show, Dan has rapidly emerged as a beloved figure in the golf community. Harnessing his diverse background and experiences, he has channeled his passion for golf into compelling content that reaches millions. With over 100 million views, his unique and engaging personality, coupled with his exceptional storytelling style, resonates with golf fans worldwide. As Dan continues to captivate and connect with a growing audience on a weekly basis, he solidifies his place as an influential figure within the golf community and beyond, proving that his love for the sport knows no bounds.

Home/Golf