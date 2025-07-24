How We Learned That Bryson DeChambeau Is a Lock for U.S. Ryder Cup Team
In a brand new episode of the Dan’s Golf World Show, Dan Evans and the crew discuss Scottie Scheffler’s sweat-free win to clinch his second major in 2025.
With Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy both at the top of the golf world, the comparisons to Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are running rampant. Tune in for a hilarious reaction to the crew realizing which one is Tiger and which one is Phil.
This is Scheffler’s 4th career major, putting him one U.S. Open win shy of the career grand slam before turning 30. In contrast, Rory McIlroy just earned his career grand slam at 36 years old, despite being one short since he was 25 years old.
McIlroy also played well this weekend just an hour away from his home course in Northern Ireland. We’ve seen the pressure get to Rory in the past playing links golf, but he finished T2 at the Scottish Open and T7 at The Open Championship the past two weeks.
Later in the episode, the crew discusses Bryson DeChambeau’s wild weekend at Royal Portrush, and what that means for his Ryder Cup hopes. Dan was sitting next to golf reporter Bob Harig who reported that Keegan Bradley will be selecting DeChambeau for the Ryder Cup, and revealed how it all went down.
In other news, the guys discuss the release of Happy Gilmore 2 on Netflix this Friday and the PGA stars who plan to make cameos in the film. From Nelly Korda to Eminem, the cast is star-studded and has the guys wondering how it will turn out.
