Bryson DeChambeau Roasted Over His Petty Comment About Rory McIlroy After Masters
Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlory were the final pairing that golf dreams are made of Sunday at the Masters but their showdown didn't really live up to the hype as DeChambeau struggled with his irons all day and wasn't a factor down the stretch.
McIIroy, on the other hand, fell apart a bit on the back nine but was able to win his first green jacket and complete the career Grand Slam with a birdie putt on the first playoff hole against a classy Justin Rose.
After the round DeChambeau made waves when he said McIlroy didn't talk to him all round. Fans had a lot of fun roasting the LIV Golf star over that.
