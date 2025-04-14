Bryson DeChambeau Says Rory McIlroy Wouldn't Talk to Him During Final Round of Masters
Rory McIlroy was not going to let himself get distracted during his quest to win the Masters.
The 35-year-old was completely locked in during Sunday's final round, so much so that he wasn't even entertaining a conversation with his playing partner, Bryson DeChambeau.
Speaking to reporters after McIlroy's Masters victory, which saw the Northern Ireland native become the sixth golfer in history to achieve a career grand slam, DeChambeau admitted that McIlroy was not up for any chatting throughout the day.
"Didn’t talk to me once all day," DeChambeau said.
When asked if he had made any efforts toward initiating conversation with McIlroy, DeChambeau responded, "He wouldn’t talk to me."
"Electric. I loved it," DeChambeau said of the atmosphere at Augusta National. "But he was just like—just being focused, I guess. It's not me, though."
A victory at the Masters was the final notch on the belt for McIlroy in his pursuit of the coveted career grand slam. He was determined to see it through.
The intensity levels were high, particularly towards the end of the round when McIlroy got into some trouble and saw his lead disappear, resulting in the playoff with Justin Rose. Through it all, the 35-year-old made certain his focus never wavered, refusing to entertain a conversation with DeChambeau as he was dialed in on his game.