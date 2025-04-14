Tiger Woods Had Touching Message for Rory McIlroy After His Historic Masters Win
Rory McIlroy made history on Sunday, becoming just the sixth golfer to achieve the career grand slam after finally taking home the green jacket at the Masters.
McIlroy now joins PGA Tour legends Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only golfers in history to achieve that milestone.
After he secured the victory in a playoff against Justin Rose on the 18th hole at Augusta, McIlroy was overcome with emotion. He received some words of congratulations from just about everyone in attendance for the playoff, as well as some of his peers, including Tiger Woods.
Woods, who did not play in this year's Masters while nursing an Achilles injury, took to social media with a message of congratulations for McIlroy after his monumental accomplishment.
"Welcome to the club, [Rory McIlroy]. Completing the grand slam at Augusta is something special. Your determination during this round, and this entire journey has shown through, and now you’re a part of history. Proud of you!" wrote Woods on X, formerly Twitter.
Woods is a five-time winner of the Masters, having last won the major back in 2009. He completed his own career grand slam in 2000, and was the most recent golfer to do so before McIlroy joined him in golf's most exclusive club on Sunday.
McIlroy had been pining for a win at Augusta since 2014, when he won the Open Championship, his third win at one of golf's four major tournaments. It'd been over a decade in the making, but he finally conquered his woes at the Masters in order to cement his legacy in the sport.