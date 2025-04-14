Bryson DeChambeau Shares ‘Motivated’ Message to Fans Day After Losing Masters
Bryson DeChambeau left an opportunity on the table this weekend when he failed to take advantage of Rory McIlroy's rollercoaster final round of the 2025 Masters. DeChambeau entered Sunday two shots behind McIlroy at -10, and it took McIlroy only one hole to record a double bogey.
Unfortunately, DeChambeau's struggles started early and stayed late. He never managed to close the gap at the top of the leaderboard and went +1 in the first nine before going +2 on the back to finish with a 75 on the day. On Monday, the golfer posted a message to fans after his disappointing performance thanking those who supported him, congratulating McIlroy, and promising to return.
"It was a battle all week, and even without my best stuff, I proved to myself that I have the ability to win this tournament one day," DeChambeau said in a social media post. "It’s tough, but moments like this have taught me a lot and now I’m more motivated than ever to get back to work. Thank you all for the unwavering support this week! We will be back. Huge congratulations to Rory on an incredible achievement in completing the career Grand Slam of golf. He deserved to get this one."
DeChambeau now returns to the LIV field and is clearly already looking forward to next year's try at earning a green jacket.