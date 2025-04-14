SI

Bryson DeChambeau Shares ‘Motivated’ Message to Fans Day After Losing Masters

DeChambeau finished tied for fifth after finishing +3 on Sunday.

Liam McKeone

DeChambeau was unable to capitalize on an amazing putt on the final hole of Round 3
DeChambeau was unable to capitalize on an amazing putt on the final hole of Round 3 / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Bryson DeChambeau left an opportunity on the table this weekend when he failed to take advantage of Rory McIlroy's rollercoaster final round of the 2025 Masters. DeChambeau entered Sunday two shots behind McIlroy at -10, and it took McIlroy only one hole to record a double bogey.

Unfortunately, DeChambeau's struggles started early and stayed late. He never managed to close the gap at the top of the leaderboard and went +1 in the first nine before going +2 on the back to finish with a 75 on the day. On Monday, the golfer posted a message to fans after his disappointing performance thanking those who supported him, congratulating McIlroy, and promising to return.

"It was a battle all week, and even without my best stuff, I proved to myself that I have the ability to win this tournament one day," DeChambeau said in a social media post. "It’s tough, but moments like this have taught me a lot and now I’m more motivated than ever to get back to work. Thank you all for the unwavering support this week! We will be back. Huge congratulations to Rory on an incredible achievement in completing the career Grand Slam of golf. He deserved to get this one."

DeChambeau now returns to the LIV field and is clearly already looking forward to next year's try at earning a green jacket.

More Masters on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/Golf