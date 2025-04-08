SI

Bubba Watson’s Dreadful Masters Champions Dinner Menu From 2013 Resurfaces

Bubba Watson has won the Masters twice.
Bubba Watson has won the Masters two times in his career, back in 2012 and then again in 2014. With those wins he was able to host the annual champions dinner, which is held at Augusta National on the Tuesday night before the start of the tournament.

Part of the fun of being the host is that you get to pick the menu and you're able to choose anything in the world that you would want. Lots of guys get really creative with it and leave fans wishing they could attend and chow down on some of that delicious food.

Watson, however, is remembered for the bland menu he picked. Making things worse is that he picked the same menu both times.

Check out his selections: caesar salad, grilled chicken breast, and confetti cake.

That looks like something you'd get a catered bingo night, not at a prestigious club where, again, you could pick anything on the planet to be served.

Scottie Scheffler is hosting again this year and his looks a lot better:

Jon Rahm's from 2024 remains one of the best in recent years.

