Butch Harmon Takes Shot at PGA Tour Commissioner Over LIV Golf Situation
In a recent appearance on the Fairways of Life podcast, legendary swing instructor Butch Harmon was extremely critical of the PGA Tour.
Harmon was asked for his opinion on what the state of the professional game is “right now” and Tiger Woods’ former swing coach didn't hold back.
“I don’t understand the way the Tour handles their stuff, I don't understand the rest of the world, all I know is from what I understand is that if the (PGA Tour) commissioner (Jay Monahan) had taken Yasir's (Al-Rumayyan, Saudi Public Investment Fund governor) phone call four years ago we wouldn't be in this place,” he said.
“But the arrogance of the PGA Tour thinking they were the best game in town and the only game in town and nobody was going to come in and do anything about that, well we’ve seen what’s happened.
“What all you and I want, and all golf fans want, when we turn on the TV on Sunday, we want to see the best players playing against each other. We only get that four times a year now at the majors. For me that has to change.
“There has to be a way to bring everybody together, and for god’s sake let's hope they figure it out,” added the 81-year-old.
Harmon also praised the young players on Tour, saying it was “maybe the best crop [of players] we’ve ever had.” However, he added that he believes that is part of the reason why many fans are tuning out, as there are too many good players and many of them are relatively unknown.
“You’ve got to look at it two ways, I think at the moment the crop of young players we have are maybe the best crop we’ve had ever, there's a tremendous amount of them, the downside to that is when you turn on the TV on Saturday and Sunday and you look at the leaderboard, and the novice golf fan sees these 10 names, they have no idea who any of them are because they’re not any of the superstars,” Harmon said.
