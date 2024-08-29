SI

Byeong Hun An Defies Odds With Incredible Shot Off the Cart Path at Tour Championship

Madison Williams

Aug 25, 2024; Castle Rock, Colorado, USA; Byeong Hun An hits his tee shot on the seventh hole during the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Castle Pines Golf Club. / Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Byeong Hun An seemed to be set up for a nearly impossible shot right at the beginning of the first round of the Tour Championship on Thursday when his ball landed on a cart path off his drive on the 1st hole.

His ball sat on a cart path near the fairway, at least. And, well, you have to hit the ball where the ball lies.

An's foot seemed to move in a weird way while hitting the ball, but his club sounded like it went untouched, as there wasn't any apparent scraping as he swung.

Luckily for An, the ball landed on the green near the hole but eventually rolled down the green more. Regardless, it was a nice shot based on the circumstances, and he saved par. It could've ended a lot worse for An.

The South Korean fared well during the first round of the Tour Championship, finishing 2-under with two birdies and zero bogeys.

Madison Williams

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

