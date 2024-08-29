Byeong Hun An Defies Odds With Incredible Shot Off the Cart Path at Tour Championship
Byeong Hun An seemed to be set up for a nearly impossible shot right at the beginning of the first round of the Tour Championship on Thursday when his ball landed on a cart path off his drive on the 1st hole.
His ball sat on a cart path near the fairway, at least. And, well, you have to hit the ball where the ball lies.
An's foot seemed to move in a weird way while hitting the ball, but his club sounded like it went untouched, as there wasn't any apparent scraping as he swung.
Luckily for An, the ball landed on the green near the hole but eventually rolled down the green more. Regardless, it was a nice shot based on the circumstances, and he saved par. It could've ended a lot worse for An.
The South Korean fared well during the first round of the Tour Championship, finishing 2-under with two birdies and zero bogeys.