Caitlin Clark Playing in RSM Classic Pro-Am, Week After LPGA Circus
Caitlin Clark is teeing it up again.
A week after playing in the Annika pro-am on the LPGA Tour, Golf Channel reported that the WNBA star is participating in the PGA Tour’s RSM Classic pro-am.
The Indiana Fever guard is slated to play the back nine on Sea Island’s Plantation Course alongside fellow Iowa native Zach Johnson and PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, who teed off on the front nine at 8:30 a.m, according to the tournament’s pro-am tee sheet.
She is also set to appear in the event’s charity putting contest around 3:30 p.m., serving as an honorary caddie for children from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Georgia and Special Olympians.
Clark played in the 2023 John Deere Classic pro-am with Johnson. She also played last week alongside Annika Sorenstam and World No. 1 Nelly Korda, drawing a sizable crowd for a pro-am.
“On the LPGA? No,” Sorenstam said when asked if she's ever seen a Wednesday crowd like the one Clark produced.“I think it's awesome. I love all the young girls with the signs. Nothing we would really see on a normal Wednesday. It's just great how it brings attention to the tournament.”
Clark, though, won’t be the only notable name teeing it up Wednesday at Sea Island. Tom Brady will play alongside the RSM Classic’s defending champion, Ludvig Åberg.