Cam Smith Points Finger at Playing Partner For Slow Play Warning at Australian Open
Elvis Smylie is Cam Smith's protégé—but that doesn't mean he’s free from criticism.
During the second round of last week's Australian Open the two Aussies, playing together, received a slow-play warning. A similar incident occurred the week before at the Australian PGA Championship, where Smith finished runner-up to Smylie.
Smith, the 2022 British Open champion, shot a second-round 76—and frustrations were brewing. Afterward, he appeared to point the finger at his playing partner for the shot-clock warning.
“I don't get put on the clock too often,” Smith said. “I feel like we do a pretty good job. There is a common denominator there that's a little bit slower.
“It’s not something I like because I feel like I'm a pretty fast-paced player as it is, so being put on the clock is just another thing. I feel like I did my best to play as quick as I can and I feel like I'm running around. I just made a couple of poor choices.”
When asked if he would speak to Smylie about his pace of play, Smith said, ”It’s not my job to. I think there's better ways to go about that stuff, but that's another topic.”
Smylie was then asked about Smith's comments and said he doesn't deserve all of the blame.
“It’s a group thing, it's not an individual,” said the 22-year-old, who is ranked No. 229 in the world.
“I feel like I do a very good job whenever I am in the position when I have to keep up with the pace of play. I did a really good job of just focusing on my own game, especially when we were falling a little bit behind.
“I was just trying to do my best of walking to the ball and making sure I did my routine, process, and go as soon as I was there to keep the pace up. But when you are put on the clock, you definitely feel a lot more anxious.”
Five years ago, Smylie, whose mother is Australian tennis player Liz Smylie, won the Cameron Smith Scholarship and spent a week at Smith’s Florida home.
But now competing against each other in their homeland's most prestigious tournaments, tensions are a bit higher.
Smylie got the best of Smith for the second straight week. Smylie placed T5 as Smith finished T39. American Ryggs Johnston surprised by taking home the Stonehaven Cup.