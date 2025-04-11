Cam Young's Unbelievable Missed Putt Leads to Brutal Collapse to Miss Masters Cut
Cameron Young shot an even par in Round 1 of the 2025 Masters, but the wheels came off in Round 2— and then the wheels exploded in the last three holes.
Young was one-over entering the turn on Friday before enjoying a rollercoaster ride to open the back nine, recording two birdies, a bogey, and a double-bogey in the first five holes. He lined up on the par-3 16th hole at +2, giving him no wiggle room below the projected cut line of +2. Young didn't have to be perfect over the final three-hole stretch to make the cut, but he definitely had to be close to it.
Unfortunately, Young went in the opposite direction after 16 turned into a disaster.
The 27-year-old American didn't hit a good shot off the tee and ended up with a medium-length putt for par. He missed. Then he missed the comeback putt. Then he missed again.
It was a catastrophe that only snowballed. After Young posted that triple bogey on 16 he put up a bogey on both 17 and 18 to finish +5 in the last three holes and +7 total. Well over the cut line.
Golf is a cruel game. What a brutal way to end Young's Masters run this year.