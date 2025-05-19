SI

Cameras Catch Hilarious Bryson DeChambeau Moment Before PGA Championship Interview

Stephen Douglas

Bryson DeChambeau reacts to a missed putt during the final round of the PGA Championship.
Bryson DeChambeau reacts to a missed putt during the final round of the PGA Championship. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Bryson DeChambeau made a very memorable entrance to a Sky Sports interview following his second place finish at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow on Sunday. As DeChambeau walked around a large video board and into view he appeared to be fighting... himself.

In the words of the Sky Sports commentator, he was "feeling like he was a little duffed up by the golf course," which is British slang for beat up by the course. Unfortunately, they didn't share the full speed video of DeChambeau doing this because it kind of looks like he was in an invisible mosh pit.

Bryson finished in a three-way tie for second with Harris English and Davis Riley, five strokes behind Scottie Scheffler. Between beating himself in such comical fashion and sticking around to congratulate Scheffler after the game, he took the loss pretty well, even if he was baffled.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/Golf