Cameras Catch Hilarious Bryson DeChambeau Moment Before PGA Championship Interview
Bryson DeChambeau made a very memorable entrance to a Sky Sports interview following his second place finish at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow on Sunday. As DeChambeau walked around a large video board and into view he appeared to be fighting... himself.
In the words of the Sky Sports commentator, he was "feeling like he was a little duffed up by the golf course," which is British slang for beat up by the course. Unfortunately, they didn't share the full speed video of DeChambeau doing this because it kind of looks like he was in an invisible mosh pit.
Bryson finished in a three-way tie for second with Harris English and Davis Riley, five strokes behind Scottie Scheffler. Between beating himself in such comical fashion and sticking around to congratulate Scheffler after the game, he took the loss pretty well, even if he was baffled.