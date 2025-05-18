Scottie Scheffler Spiked His Hat in Excitement After Winning Third Major Championship
After shooting an even 71 on Sunday afternoon, Scottie Scheffler finished the weekend at Quail Hollow at 11-under par to win the 2025 PGA Championship. The victory marks the 28-year-old's third major win of his young career.
Scheffler was understandably fired up after sinking the final putt, and in his excitement, threw his hands in the air before spiking his signature white Nike hat with the trademark swoosh across the front. He then belted out an NSFW remark towards his caddie, Ted Scott.
Here's a look at the interaction:
Holding a three-stroke lead heading into Sunday's final round, Scheffler resisted a brief surge from LIV golf's Jon Rahm—who tied him at nine-under on the front nine—and ultimately won the tournament by an impressive five strokes. Bryson Dechambeau, Harris English and Davis Riley all tied for second at six-under par.
The world's No. 1 golfer according to the OWGR, Scheffler has now finished eighth or better in his last five tournaments and made the cut at every PGA event he's started since 2022.