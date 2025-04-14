CBS Perfectly Captured Sad Moment of Rory McIlroy’s Missed Putt Before Masters Win
Rory McIlroy won the Masters in a nail-biting thriller at Augusta on Sunday, becoming the sixth golfer to achieve the elusive career Grand Slam and the first since Tiger Woods in 2000.
McIlroy had a glorious chance to win it before the playoff but couldn't sink a short putt for par at the No. 18 hole, and he ended up facing Justin Rose in the playoff. He ultimately came out the other end with a green jacket, but he sure made it close up until the very end.
Here's a look at his brutal missed putt that sent the tournament into the playoff:
Fans were quick to notice that CBS displayed a graphic during what could have been McIlroy's Masters-winning putt. The graphic read, "FOR CAREER GRAND SLAM."
Talk about an all-time graphics jinx.
McIlroy looked visibly frazzled and frustrated after missing the easy putt but would go on to redeem himself in the playoff and beat Rose for his first-ever Masters victory. Still, fans couldn't believe CBS showed that graphic in that tense moment: