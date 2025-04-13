Rory McIlroy Had Such an Emotional Celebration After Making Putt to Win the Masters
Rory McIlroy won the Masters. Finally. But boy did he not make it easy on himself Sunday at Augusta National as he needed a birdie on the first playoff hole to beat Justin Rose.
McIlroy coughed up a big lead on the back nine and then missed a short par putt on the tournament's 72nd hole that would have won it for him.
He then took care of business in the playoff and the emotions hit him like a ton of bricks as soon as the ball finally fell into the cup, giving him his first Masters victory and securing the career Grand Slam.
Look at these emotions:
What a win. And what another wild Sunday at the Masters.
