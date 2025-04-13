SI

Rory McIlroy Had Such an Emotional Celebration After Making Putt to Win the Masters

Andy Nesbitt

Rory McIlroy had all the emotions after sinking his short putt to win the Masters.
Rory McIlroy had all the emotions after sinking his short putt to win the Masters. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Rory McIlroy won the Masters. Finally. But boy did he not make it easy on himself Sunday at Augusta National as he needed a birdie on the first playoff hole to beat Justin Rose.

McIlroy coughed up a big lead on the back nine and then missed a short par putt on the tournament's 72nd hole that would have won it for him.

He then took care of business in the playoff and the emotions hit him like a ton of bricks as soon as the ball finally fell into the cup, giving him his first Masters victory and securing the career Grand Slam.

Look at these emotions:

What a win. And what another wild Sunday at the Masters.

More Masters on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/Golf