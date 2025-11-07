SI

The Champions Tour is Ready for Tiger Woods

In a new Dan's Golf World Show, the chatter around Tiger Woods and Champions Tour continues, and the crew loves all of it.

Dan Evans

The new Dan's Golf World Show discusses Tiger Woods's potential move to the Champions Tour.
Between Tiger Woods and LIV Golf, this was a big week for golf news.

As LIV Golf prepares for its fifth season, the tour is once again changing up the way its offseason works.

Players are ranked based on their performances from the previous season, with the best locked in for next season, the worst sent back to the LIV qualifiers and everyone in the middle left waiting to see what happens to them.

The Dan’s Golf World Show crew has all the details of the complicated new format, and they speculate on who will be moving into the league next season—and which players may be finished. Some of the crew's guesses may sound a little crazy, but soon LIV will have answers for us.

In other news, the Tiger Woods to the PGA Tour Champions talk is at an all-time high. The recent comments from the Champions tour president Miller Brady have only fanned the flames of speculation.

“We’re well prepared,” Brady said in a Golf Channel interview. “We’ve done some whiteboarding over the past year in preparation for Tiger turning 50, and if and when he plays, our tournaments will be prepared.”

Those words have the Dan’s Golf World Show team bouncing off the walls in anticipation for Tiger’s return.

Would Tiger dominate the senior tour? Is he healthy enough to play? What does this mean for TGL? 

All of these questions and more are answered on the latest episode of the Dan’s Golf World Show, which you can watch above. (It's also episode 67, which if you follow today's cultural memes, is a significant number.) And catch up with past episodes in our full archive on SI Golf.

Dan Evans
