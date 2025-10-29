SI

PGA Tour Champions President ‘Prepared’ for Tiger Woods Possibly Playing

Tiger Woods turns 50 on Dec. 30, making him eligible to play the senior tour, and the PGA Tour Champions has done some preliminary work around Woods’s possible arrival.

Max Schreiber

Tiger Woods is eligible for the PGA Tour Champions in 2026.
Tiger Woods is eligible for the PGA Tour Champions in 2026. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Some PGA Tour Champions events in 2026 may have an increase in security, buses, porta-potties and concession stands. 

Why? 

Tiger Woods might be teeing it up. 

The 15-time major champion turns 50 on Dec. 30, making him eligible to play the senior tour. And PGA Tour Champions president Miller Brady told Golf Channel the circuit is preparing for his possible arrival. 

“The answer is yes, we’re ready. We’re well prepared,” Brady said. “We’ve done some whiteboarding over the past year in preparation for Tiger turning 50, and if and when he plays, our tournaments will be prepared.”

There’s no question Woods would give the tour a boost. Though it’s unlikely he’ll play a full schedule, it’s possible he makes a few starts against many of the competitors from early in his career (the PGA Tour Champions announced its 28-tournament, 2026 schedule on Tuesday).  

Woods has alluded to playing the PGA Tour Champions before, saying at the 2023 Masters, “I've got three more years, where I get the little buggy and be out there with Fred [Couples].” 

And some of the senior tour’s top players want to compete against Woods. 

Ernie Els tries to stay dry in a light rain during the first round of the 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship.
Ernie Els said he’d love to see Tiger Woods on the 50-and-over tour. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I hope so,” Ernie Els said in August. “I’ve said, ‘please come play.’ And I think it can only be beneficial to [Woods]. He will get himself in golf shape. You can ride a cart without any shame and if there was one guy that should be able to drive a cart, it’s him.

“And he can get his a-- back in shape.”

Woods, however, recently underwent another back surgery, replacing a lumbar disc. His timeline to return to competition is unknown. 

“To be honest with you,” Brady said, “given the last surgery, I just hope that Tiger gets back on his feet and is able to play golf again.”

Published
Max Schreiber
MAX SCHREIBER

Max Schreiber is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, covering golf. Before joining SI in October 2024, the Mahwah, N.J., native, worked as an associate editor for the Golf Channel and wrote for RyderCup.com and FanSided. He is a multiplatform producer for Newsday and has a bachelor's in communications and journalism from Quinnipiac University. In his free time, you can find him doing anything regarding the Yankees, Giants, Knicks and Islanders.

