PGA Tour Champions President ‘Prepared’ for Tiger Woods Possibly Playing
Some PGA Tour Champions events in 2026 may have an increase in security, buses, porta-potties and concession stands.
Why?
Tiger Woods might be teeing it up.
The 15-time major champion turns 50 on Dec. 30, making him eligible to play the senior tour. And PGA Tour Champions president Miller Brady told Golf Channel the circuit is preparing for his possible arrival.
“The answer is yes, we’re ready. We’re well prepared,” Brady said. “We’ve done some whiteboarding over the past year in preparation for Tiger turning 50, and if and when he plays, our tournaments will be prepared.”
There’s no question Woods would give the tour a boost. Though it’s unlikely he’ll play a full schedule, it’s possible he makes a few starts against many of the competitors from early in his career (the PGA Tour Champions announced its 28-tournament, 2026 schedule on Tuesday).
Woods has alluded to playing the PGA Tour Champions before, saying at the 2023 Masters, “I've got three more years, where I get the little buggy and be out there with Fred [Couples].”
And some of the senior tour’s top players want to compete against Woods.
“I hope so,” Ernie Els said in August. “I’ve said, ‘please come play.’ And I think it can only be beneficial to [Woods]. He will get himself in golf shape. You can ride a cart without any shame and if there was one guy that should be able to drive a cart, it’s him.
“And he can get his a-- back in shape.”
Woods, however, recently underwent another back surgery, replacing a lumbar disc. His timeline to return to competition is unknown.
“To be honest with you,” Brady said, “given the last surgery, I just hope that Tiger gets back on his feet and is able to play golf again.”