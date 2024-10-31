Charles Barkley, Michael Phelps Among Headliners to Play in Next Edition of 'The Match'

NEWS: TNT Sports to host The Match: Superstars special 2-night golf event, Nov. 21 & Nov. 22 on TNT & @SportsonMax:



⚾Ken Griffey Jr.

🏊@MichaelPhelps

🏀Charles Barkley

🎥@markwahlberg

🎥Bill Murray

😂@natebargatze

🏒@WayneGretzky

🏀@blakegriffin23



More: https://t.co/H9WvuXXOJw pic.twitter.com/O6s7feWhyK