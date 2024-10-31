Charles Barkley, Michael Phelps Among Headliners to Play in Next Edition of 'The Match'
On Thursday, TNT Sports announced that the next edition of "The Match" has been named "The Match: Superstars" and will be two-night event, taking place on November 21st and November 22nd.
Some of the stars competing in the event include Ken Griffey Jr., Michael Phelps, Charles Barkley, Mark Wahlberg, Billy Murray, Nate Bargatze, Wayne Gretzky and Blake Griffin.
The first round will feature two matches in a two-man scramble format with Barkley and Griffey taking on Murray and Gretzky in one match, while Wahlberg and Phelps face Bargatze and Griffin in the other.
Barkley is no stranger to "The Match" as he has been involved in nine of the past productions as either a player or commentator. A new face to the broadcast will be LIV Golf's Bubba Watson, who will serve as an on-course commentator for the first time in the series.
Last month, a match between PGA Tour stars Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy squaring off against LIV stars Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka would take place in December at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas. That match has been officially dubbed "The Showdown" and has no affiliation with TNT's "The Match".