Charley Hull Withdraws With Illness in First Round of Amundi Evian Championship
Charley Hull has withdrawn from the Amundi Evian Championship due to a virus.
Golf Channel reported the ailment, which led to her collapsing in pain twice on the 4th tee (her 13th hole) during the first round at the Evian Resort Golf Club. She left the course with medical assistance.
Hull, ranked 19th in the world, is one of the most popular players in the women's game. The 29-year-old has won two LPGA events and four on the Ladies European Tour. She had missed the cut the last two years at the Evian Championship but was T3 in 2022.
A Golf Channel commentator said later in the broadcast that Hull was feeling better and talking to players in the clubhouse.
Grace Kim, Gabriela Ruffles, Andrea Lee and Leona Maguire were tied for the lead at 6 under late in Thursday's first round, with Maguire's round of 65 including a hole in one on the 2nd hole, her 11th of the day.