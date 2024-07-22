Charlie Woods Struggles in Front of Big Crowds at His First U.S. Junior Amateur
Charlie Woods, the son of legendary golfer Tiger Woods, competed in his first U.S. Junior Amateur championship on Monday at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township, Mic.. The 15-year-old struggled a bit in his opening round, finishing with a 12-over 82 that left him in a tie for 236th in the 264-player field.
Woods, who had never played in a USGA championship before, played in front of big crowds on Monday, which included his dad, as parents aren't allowed to caddie in the event. He's currently the No. 763-ranked junior so his struggles weren't much of a surprise.
Here was the scene on the first hole, with Tiger watching alongside other spectators:
The crowds followed Woods on every hole:
Woods, who shot 40-42, will play his second round on the South Course at Oakland Hills at 1:48 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The top 64 players will advance to the match play portion of the event.