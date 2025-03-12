SI

Collin Morikawa’s Caddie Jars Hole in One at TPC Sawgrass’s Iconic Island 17th Hole

No ace had ever been made in the Wednesday caddie contest before the Players Championship.

John Schwarb

JJ Jakovac, caddie for Collin Morikawa, made an ace at the famous 17th hole Wednesday at TPC Sawgrass.
JJ Jakovac, caddie for Collin Morikawa, made an ace at the famous 17th hole Wednesday at TPC Sawgrass. / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The Players Championship hasn’t begun yet, but a hole in one has already landed at the iconic island green par-3 17th at TPC Sawgrass.

JJ Jakovac, Collin Morikawa’s caddie, jarred one Wednesday afternoon during a practice round at the Stadium Course. From 131 yards out, his shot landed past the pin on a slope and trickled down into the hole just like pros have done a number of times when the 17th has a front hole location.

As you might imagine, the scene was electric:

Traditionally on Wednesday during Players week, caddies have a closest-to-the-pin contest at 17. There had never been a caddie ace in the contest until Jakovac’s magic moment.

Morikawa was whooping it up for his man after the ace in what was a much different scene for the two compared to three days ago at Bay Hill, when Morikawa suffered a tough defeat at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He had been leading for much of Sunday until Russell Henley chipped in for eagle on the 70th hole.

But a hole in one by his caddie could be a pretty good omen for this week at the PGA Tour’s flagship event.

Published |Modified
John Schwarb
JOHN SCHWARB

John Schwarb is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated covering golf. Prior to joining SI in March 2022, he worked for ESPN.com, PGATour.com, Tampa Bay Times and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World's Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, Schwarb has a bachelor's in journalism from Indiana University.

Home/Golf