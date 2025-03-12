Collin Morikawa’s Caddie Jars Hole in One at TPC Sawgrass’s Iconic Island 17th Hole
The Players Championship hasn’t begun yet, but a hole in one has already landed at the iconic island green par-3 17th at TPC Sawgrass.
JJ Jakovac, Collin Morikawa’s caddie, jarred one Wednesday afternoon during a practice round at the Stadium Course. From 131 yards out, his shot landed past the pin on a slope and trickled down into the hole just like pros have done a number of times when the 17th has a front hole location.
As you might imagine, the scene was electric:
Traditionally on Wednesday during Players week, caddies have a closest-to-the-pin contest at 17. There had never been a caddie ace in the contest until Jakovac’s magic moment.
Morikawa was whooping it up for his man after the ace in what was a much different scene for the two compared to three days ago at Bay Hill, when Morikawa suffered a tough defeat at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He had been leading for much of Sunday until Russell Henley chipped in for eagle on the 70th hole.
But a hole in one by his caddie could be a pretty good omen for this week at the PGA Tour’s flagship event.