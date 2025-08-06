SI

Collin Morikawa Hires Fifth Caddie of Season For FedEx St. Jude Championship

The two-time major champion tapped Tony Finau's former looper ahead of the playoff opener, as Finau hired the caddie of a former major champion.

Max Schreiber

Ahead of the FedExCup playoffs, Collin Morikawa has hired his fifth caddie of the season.
The musical chairs of caddies continues for Collin Morikawa. 

For the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the two-time major champion has tapped Mark Urbanek, the former caddie of Tony Finau, to carry his bag for the opening FedExCup playoff event at TPC Southwind.

It’s Morikawa’s fifth caddie of the season. 

In April, he split with J.J. Jakovac, who had looped for Morikawa his entire career. Morikawa then hired Max Homa’s ex-caddie Joe Greiner, before parting ways after five events. Afterward, the 28-year-old used his former college teammate K.K. Limbhasut and Billy Foster, who worked with Matt Fitzpatrick during his 2022 U.S. Open victory. 

Urbanek, meanwhile, split with Finau after the British Open. Finau will use Tim Tucker this week, who formerly looped for Bryson DeChambeau and was on Kurt Kitayama’s bag during his 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational win. 

With the top 50 in the FedExCup standings after this week advancing to the BMW Championship, Finau sits 60th and Morikawa is 19th. It remains to be seen if their new hires are permanent.

Max Schreiber
MAX SCHREIBER

Max Schreiber is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, covering golf. Before joining SI in October 2024, the Mahwah, N.J., native, worked as an associate editor for the Golf Channel and wrote for RyderCup.com and FanSided. He is a multiplatform producer for Newsday and has a bachelor's in communications and journalism from Quinnipiac University. In his free time, you can find him doing anything regarding the Yankees, Giants, Knicks and Islanders.

