Collin Morikawa Hires Fifth Caddie of Season For FedEx St. Jude Championship
The musical chairs of caddies continues for Collin Morikawa.
For the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the two-time major champion has tapped Mark Urbanek, the former caddie of Tony Finau, to carry his bag for the opening FedExCup playoff event at TPC Southwind.
It’s Morikawa’s fifth caddie of the season.
In April, he split with J.J. Jakovac, who had looped for Morikawa his entire career. Morikawa then hired Max Homa’s ex-caddie Joe Greiner, before parting ways after five events. Afterward, the 28-year-old used his former college teammate K.K. Limbhasut and Billy Foster, who worked with Matt Fitzpatrick during his 2022 U.S. Open victory.
Urbanek, meanwhile, split with Finau after the British Open. Finau will use Tim Tucker this week, who formerly looped for Bryson DeChambeau and was on Kurt Kitayama’s bag during his 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational win.
With the top 50 in the FedExCup standings after this week advancing to the BMW Championship, Finau sits 60th and Morikawa is 19th. It remains to be seen if their new hires are permanent.