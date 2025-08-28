SI

How the Creator Classic Lost Its Mojo

On a new Dan's Golf World Show, thoughts on Tommy Fleetwood's win, Jon Rahm's LIV dominance and what's gone wrong with the Creator Classic.

Dan Evans

Dan's Golf World Show breaks down the last week in golf.

After 164 PGA Tour starts, Tommy Fleetwood finally did it.

For years, Fleetwood has been golf’s “close-but-not-quite” guy, flashing brilliance at places like the Travelers and FedEx St. Jude, only to see Sunday pressure undo him. But at East Lake, he flipped the script. With a Saturday lead in hand, Tommy stared down the nerves, closed out the field, and pocketed a career-changing $10 million FedEx Cup victory.

But here’s a question Dan and the crew dive into on the show: what actually changed in Fleetwood’s approach this time, and will it stick?

Meanwhile on LIV Golf, Jon Rahm is building an empire. Two weeks after locking up his second straight season-long individual title, he carried Legion XIII through drama-filled match play and into a sudden-death showdown with Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers. On the second playoff hole, Rahm buried a clutch putt to seal the team championship, and the clean sweep.

The guys debate: does Rahm’s LIV dominance outweigh his underwhelming major season when it comes to Ryder Cup selection? 

And then there’s the Creator Classic, a once-hyped fan event that didn’t quite live up to it this time. How did it go from one of the most talked about events in golf to an afterthought?

Dan breaks down exactly what went wrong and why the event’s struggles matter for golf’s future crossover with content creators. Watch the full episode of the Dan’s Golf World Show on SI Golf.

Dan Evans
DAN EVANS

Dan Evans, a powerhouse golf content creator on Instagram and TikTok, boasts a rich and diverse background that fuels his current success. Known for his inspiring weight loss journey on The Biggest Loser, successful career as a top ten recording artist, national spokesperson and event host for the Biggest Loser RunWalk 5k and half marathon race series, and his love for cooking, which led him to earn a culinary degree and create and host his own cooking show, Dan has rapidly emerged as a beloved figure in the golf community. Harnessing his diverse background and experiences, he has channeled his passion for golf into compelling content that reaches millions. With over 100 million views, his unique and engaging personality, coupled with his exceptional storytelling style, resonates with golf fans worldwide. As Dan continues to captivate and connect with a growing audience on a weekly basis, he solidifies his place as an influential figure within the golf community and beyond, proving that his love for the sport knows no bounds.

