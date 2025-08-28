How the Creator Classic Lost Its Mojo
After 164 PGA Tour starts, Tommy Fleetwood finally did it.
For years, Fleetwood has been golf’s “close-but-not-quite” guy, flashing brilliance at places like the Travelers and FedEx St. Jude, only to see Sunday pressure undo him. But at East Lake, he flipped the script. With a Saturday lead in hand, Tommy stared down the nerves, closed out the field, and pocketed a career-changing $10 million FedEx Cup victory.
But here’s a question Dan and the crew dive into on the show: what actually changed in Fleetwood’s approach this time, and will it stick?
Meanwhile on LIV Golf, Jon Rahm is building an empire. Two weeks after locking up his second straight season-long individual title, he carried Legion XIII through drama-filled match play and into a sudden-death showdown with Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers. On the second playoff hole, Rahm buried a clutch putt to seal the team championship, and the clean sweep.
The guys debate: does Rahm’s LIV dominance outweigh his underwhelming major season when it comes to Ryder Cup selection?
And then there’s the Creator Classic, a once-hyped fan event that didn’t quite live up to it this time. How did it go from one of the most talked about events in golf to an afterthought?
Dan breaks down exactly what went wrong and why the event’s struggles matter for golf’s future crossover with content creators. Watch the full episode of the Dan’s Golf World Show on SI Golf.