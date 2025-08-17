Daniel Berger's Season Ends With WD From BMW Championship Before Final Round
Daniel Berger’s season has ended on a sour note.
The 32-year-old withdrew from the BMW Championship before his final-round tee time on Sunday due to an injured finger. During the third-round broadcast on NBC, cameras showed Berger icing his finger after hurting it swinging.
He came into the PGA Tour’s penultimate event of the year ranked No. 33 in the FedEx Cup standings, with the top 30 advancing to the Tour Championship at East Lake. He was 2-over and T29 through 54 holes of the BMW Championship, needing a minimum finish of a three-way tie for 33rd place to advance.
In 2025, Berger made 16 of 20 cuts with nine top 25s. However, he hasn’t made the Tour Championship since 2021, the year of his last victory. This season was his second on Tour since being sidelined for multiple years due to a back injury he sustained at the 2022 U.S. Open.
Ranked 36th in the world, the four-time Tour winner qualified for all of next year’s signature events by finishing inside the top 50 of the FedEx Cup standings.