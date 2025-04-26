DeChambeau’s 391-Yard Drive Onto Green Ignites Crowd at LIV Mexico City
The combination of the big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau and the altitude of Mexico City was always going to be a spectacle.
During the first round of a spectacle of LIV Mexico City at Club de Golf Chapultepec, the two-time U.S. Open champion was bombing drives on just about every par 4 and par 5 on the golf course.
On the par-4 1st hole, DeChambeau's last of the day, the Crushers GC captain unleashed an absolute bomb off the tee. His ball finished on the green, which was 391 yards away, just 35 feet from the pin.
DeChambeau, always a charismatic performer, erupted with shouts, rallying the crowd into a frenzy.
The 31-year-old would two-putt for an easy birdie and finish his round at -8, which gave him a one-shot lead after round one.
DeChambeau played some fantastic golf, but plenty of LIV's biggest stars are right behind him. Cameron Smith and Jon Rahm sit at -7, just one shot back of DeChambeau.
Club de Golf Chapultepec, which hosted the WGC Mexico on the PGA Tour for four seasons from 2017-2020, has proven to be a golf course that provides a great deal of drama and exciting holes.