Despite On-Course Struggles, People Can’t Get Enough of Rickie Fowler
Rickie Fowler fever is still alive and well.
Despite being ranked No. 111 in the world, despite sitting 72nd in the FedExCup standings (with the top 70 advancing to the playoffs) and despite having only two wins since 2017, when Fowler shows up, he’s a main attraction.
So when the 36-year-old met the press Tuesday at TPC Deere Run ahead of this week’s John Deere Classic, the media center was packed and there were a bevy of questions—more than anyone else who did a pre-tournament press conference this week.
First of all, why is Fowler playing the John Deere for the first time since 2010, his rookie season? The event typically does not boast an illustrious field (though this week will be its strongest in years), but the six-time winner chose to tee it up in the Quad Cities instead of playing next week’s Scottish Open ahead of the British Open.
“Excited to be back at this tournament,” Fowler said. “You know, one that I definitely liked when I played it and I wish I would’ve played a little bit better [he missed the cut]. Tough part of the schedule, and it was always tough to kind of fit it in and make it work, especially leading into British.”
Lower-tier events like the John Deere have benefited from the Tour’s signature event model. With those tournaments having a limited field, marquee names like Fowler need to add starts to improve their position in the season-long standings.
Commenting on the schedule structure, Fowler’s voice holds weight. Perhaps, the Tour hears his comments and might mull over tweaks.
“The normal events seem to be getting a little bit stronger field just with guys playing maybe a little bit more and where things fit in the schedule,” he said. “And then it’s tough. I think it has forced guys to maybe play some more.
“So that’s the current state. Like I said, kind of a small sample size. It’ll be interesting to see what changes or adjustments are made going forward and where the schedule of the Tour may look in five or 10 years from now.
The scribes also wanted Fowler’s opinion on the Tour cutting down the number of cards awarded at the end of the season from 125 to 100. John Deere defending champion Davis Thompson did not receive the same question, though.
“So some unknowns at this point, but I think going to 100, I think, is the step in the right direction,” Fowler said. “We all want the PGA Tour to be the most elite tour there is out here, the best product.”
Then, of course, Fowler was questioned about the state of his game. He has five top 25s this year in 15 starts. The golf world anxiously wants another Fowler win, and the John Deere would love to be the site of his most recent comeback story, just as the Rocket Classic was in 2023.
“I wish it was some better finishes than that, but at least heading in the right direction,” he said. “You know, feel like trending at the right time, taking last week away (missing the cut). Outside of that, I feel like been seeing a lot of positives.”
And with all the chatter of Keegan Bradley playing his way onto the U.S. Ryder Cup team as a playing captain, a reporter brought up the possibility of Fowler being named as a vice-captain—a designation only some of the sport’s most recognizable names receive.
“I haven’t heard anything on that,” said Fowler, a five-time Ryder Cupper. “Obviously, I’ve loved all the team events I’ve been on and been a part of. We’ll deal with that if it comes to that. I'm obviously happy to help out, but I know Keegan is working on trying to make his own team. He’s got some great guys at his side helping out.”
Fowler then left the podium. He’ll tee off Thursday morning, followed by arguably the biggest gallery of anyone in the field, with people from the Quad Cities (the 148th most populated metropolitan area in the U.S.) getting a chance to see one of golf’s signature names up close.
And with a series of lackluster performances this season, Fowler has added the 3M Open in Minnesota to his schedule, a week after the British Open, where he will likely see the same treatment.
Fifteen years into his career, people can’t help but flock toward the orange.