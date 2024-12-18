DP World Tour Suspends, Fines Player for Gambling
The DP World Tour has handed out a suspension for gambling.
The European circuit announced that Marco Penge, a 26-year-old from England, placed bets on multiple golf events, but said in a statement that he “did not bet on himself or on the progress of tournaments during days when he was participating, leading the panel to find that the integrity of such events had not been compromised.”
The tour's disciplinary panel gave Penge a three-month suspension, from which he is eligible to return on Feb. 13, 2025. He was also fined 2,000 Euros.
Penge violated regulation 3(a)(i), which states “no covered person shall either directly or indirectly bet or instruct any other person to bet on the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of any professional or elite amateur golf event anywhere in the world.”
Penge is ranked No. 414 in the world and missed 19 cuts in 28 events this year. He finished No. 110 in the DP World Tour's season-long Race to Dubai standings, just good enough to keep his card for 2025.