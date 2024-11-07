Eli Manning Becomes One of the Newest Members at Augusta National
Former CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus and former NFL QB Eli Manning are new members at Augusta National.
As first reported by Sports Business Journal, Augusta National Golf Club has added two new members to its exclusive membership.
Former NFL QB and two-time Super Bowl champion, Eli Manning, and former CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus have become two of the newest members at Augusta National Golf Club.
It is notoriously difficult to become a member at Augusta National. There are believed to only be about 300 members at the exclusive club, but like many things at ANGC, that number has never been officially publicized.
Eli's brother, Peyton Manning, became a member at ANGC in 2016.
Manning and McManus will join notable figures such as Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, Condoleezza Rice, Roger Goodell, Lynn Swann and Lou Holtz as members of the club.
