ESPN’s Masters Par 3 Contest Coverage to Include a Pair of Active Players
Max Homa may be off X, but he’ll be on the mic during the Masters Par 3 contest.
And 2023 U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark will be joining him.
The two are set to be analysts on ESPN’s expanded live coverage of the Masters Par 3 contest on April 9, the first time two current players will be part of the event’s commentary. They will join lead announcer Scott Van Pelt, along with interviewers Marty Smith and Laura Rutledge, during the four-hour television window.
“We look forward to having Wyndham and Max as part of our coverage of the Masters Par 3 Contest,” said Mike McQuade, ESPN executive vice president of sports production. “Having them interacting with Scott Van Pelt in the booth and bringing their perspective to the telecast will help us serve and entertain sports fans during this fun event.”
The two-hour broadcast on ESPN will run from 2-4 p.m. ET, with four hours of streaming coverage on ESPN+ from noon to 4 p.m.
Homa isn’t a stranger to being a pioneer on golf broadcasts. At the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, he was the first player to do a midround walk-and-talk with CBS, which has now become customary on golf telecasts.
“We’re not just necessarily great golfers,” Homa said ahead of the 2024 Farmers. “So we need to entertain people and I think maybe getting out of your comfort zone here and there and doing something to give back to the viewership so that it gives them, one, a reason to watch and two, to keep watching.”
He and Clark will do just that during the Par 3 contest, but then 24 hours later, they’ll trade in their headsets and tee it up in the first round of the Masters, looking to win one of golf’s most prestigious events.