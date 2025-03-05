Popular Social Media Follow Max Homa Has ‘Come-to-Jesus Moment’ to Leave X
Over the past few years, Max Homa has become one of golf’s most popular social media personalities.
Those days are over.
After Tuesday night’s TGL match, Jupiter Links’s last of the inaugural season as the team failed to qualify for the playoffs, Homa was asked if he’ll return to X (formerly Twitter) now that he’ll have some more time on his hands with no more TGL obligations.
“No,” the 34-year-old said. “I think I finally had a come-to-Jesus moment that it’s for the sick. I was sick. I’m just trying to get healthy now. No, I have not enjoyed that app. It’s not very fun. It’s fun to watch our little highlights or lowlights, and that stuff is fun. The rest of it’s probably not great.”
Homa last tweeted on Feb. 3. Former NFL QB Ryan Fitzpatrick asked Homa, “What advice would you give to a 40+ year old male who a lot of people are saying has an ideal, Greek god like physique but a not so ideal golf swing that will be playing in front of a gallery next Wednesday?”
Homa replied: “Just take ur shirt off. Divert the attention and play to ur strengths.”
Last month, Homa opened up about his year-long struggles on Tour, saying, “Golf does not like me at the moment.”
No longer on X, the six-time PGA Tour winner will have more time to focus on turning the corner with his game.
As for who will now be golf’s best X follow, that throne likely belongs to Michael Kim, one of Homa’s college teammates at Cal.
“I feel like I’ve used (X) in a good way,” Kim said at the Genesis Invitational. “My sponsors really like it. I used to be mistaken for other players so it’s cool to see a few people here and there recognize me.”
Homa’s digital footprint, though, isn’t completely evaporating.
“I’m going to stick to TikTok,” he said.