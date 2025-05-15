European Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald Among Early Leaders at PGA Championship
Luke Donald, the captain of the European Ryder Cup, is among the early leaders in Round 1 of the PGA Championship. The 47-year-old shot a bogey-free round of 4-under 67 with four birdies at Quail Hollow.
He is tied early with Alex Smalley and Ryan Fox, two players taking advantage of late opportunities to play this week at the season’s second major.
Last week, Fox found himself in a three-way playoff alongside Mackenzie Hughes and Harry Higgs after Hughes made a bogey on the 72nd hole. The New Zealander then chipped in for birdie on the first playoff hole to get the win and the spot in this week's PGA Championship.
Alex Smalley got in as an alternate late Wednesday afternoon, replacing Sahith Theegala who withdrew with a neck injury.
Stephan Jaeger was at 5 under entering “The Green Mile,” Quail Hollow's difficult three-hole finishing stretch. The marquee pairing of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele—the world’s top 3 players—all made double bogeys at the par-4 16th hole in their opening rounds.
Quail Hollow appeared to be no worse for wear Thursday morning after two weeks of rain including significant rainfall Monday and Tuesday. Tournament officials announced Wednesday evening that preferred lies would not be in effect for the first round, which has turned out to be the correct decision.