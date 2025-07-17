Everything the British Open Winner Gets Besides Prize Money
What's just as, if not more, exciting than the British Open, currently underway at Northern Ireland's Royal Portrush? Why, the tournament's prizes, of course.
Indeed, whoever wins Sunday afternoon will walk away with a plethora of perks that are just as prestigious as the Open itself. Might defending champion Xander Schauffele, currently tied for sixth, eke out another win and take it all? Will Scottie Scheffler, the betting favorite, add a fourth major (and another championship bounty) to his ever-increasing haul?
We'll find out the victor soon enough ... but we already know the reward. Aside from a portion of the tournament's $17 million purse, here is a look at everything else the champion receives:
The Claret Jug
Perhaps most importantly, the winner of the Open receives the prestigious Claret Jug, into which their name will be etched alongside the tournament's other winners. Champions can keep the Jug for an entire year, but receive a replica to keep forever once their time is up.
A Gold Medal
In addition to the Jug, Open champions receive a gold medal engraved with the course, their name, and the number of strokes they took during the tournament. Perhaps the only medal in the world that could compete with an Olympic gold ... unless, of course, you have both.
'Champion Golfer of the Year'
It's not a tangible prize, but it's just as, if not more, meaningful—when you win the Open, you earn the distinguished and enviable title of "Champion Golfer of the Year." Previous title holders include Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, and Tiger Woods.
Exemptions
Winning the Open means guaranteed entry to all future Open Championships until the age of 55, as well as five-year exemptions to the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S Open and Players Championship. Moreover, you earn a one-year invitation to the U.S. Senior Open (once you turn 50), as well as a lifetime invitation to the Senior PGA Championship and Senior Open.
Only the PGA Championship and the Masters offer a lifetime exemption to past champions.
Ryder Cup Points
U.S.-born players can win 1.5 Ryder Cup points per $1,000 earned at the Open. Those points can then translate to a spot on the U.S. team in the Ryder Cup, a biennial competition between Europe and America. So whoever wins at Portrush will add a nice boon to their chances, given the cash prize they'll earn.
FedEx Cup Points
Whoever wins the Open earns a stunning 750 points for the FedEx Cup, a season-long points competition that culminates in August's FedEx Cup Playoffs. That point offering is similar to the other three majors and the Players Championship, but could still go a long way in helping a golfer crack or maintain the top-70 position needed to qualify for August's playoffs.
Ranking Points
The Open champion will add a maximum of 100 Official World Golf Ranking Points onto their tally, which could catapult them up the rankings list, depending. The 100-point offering is typical of the other three majors, as well.
PGA Tour Card
Whoever is hoisting the Claret Jug also pockets a five-year PGA Tour card.