Everything You Need to Know for This Week’s Inaugural TGL Playoffs
Time for the TGL playoffs.
The tech-infused golf league, in its inaugural season, will kick off its postseason with Los Angeles Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club on Monday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2, followed by The Bay Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Here’s everything you need to know:
Who is playing?
Monday’s semifinal match will feature the No. 1 seed Los Angeles Golf Club (Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Tommy Fleetwood) vs. No. 4 New York Golf Club (Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Cam Young).
Tuesday’s match will be between No. 2 seed The Bay Golf Club (Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Aberg) and No. 3 seed Atlanta Drive GC (Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas).
New York fell to Los Angeles during the regular season, 5-4, in overtime. Los Angeles was the league’s only undefeated team, going 4-0-1.
The Bay took down Atlanta in their regular-season matchup, 6-5.
Team stats
In the regular season, New York led the league in putts over 30 feet (28.6 %) and was second in average ball speed (181.0 mph) and driving distance (317.6 yards).
Los Angeles was first in singles holes won and was second in scrambling (73.7%) and putts under 10 feet (76.9 %).
The Bay was cream of the crop in many statistical categories this season: Driving distance (319 yards), fairways hit (76.0%), greens in regulation (74.7%), average driver ball speed (181.8 mph), average driver swing speed (124.3 mph), short putts (78.3%) and sand proximity (1.9 feet).
Atlanta, meanwhile, was No. 1 in scrambling (77.3%) and putts between 10-30 feet (29.4%).
No Tiger or Rory?
No. Out of the TGL’s six teams, Jupiter Links (Woods, Kevin Kisner, Max Homa, Tom Kim) and Boston Common Golf (Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama), did not qualify for the postseason.
Woods likely wouldn’t have been able to play even if Jupiter made the playoffs, as he is currently rehabbing from an Achilles injury.
What’s the format?
The semifinals will be a single-elimination match, with the winner advancing to the finals.
The finals next week will be a best-of-three across Monday and Tuesday.
The championship team will split $9 million of the league’s $21 million total purse and take home the SoFi Cup.