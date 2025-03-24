Everything You Need to Know for the TGL Championship: New York GC vs. Atlanta GC
Time to crown a TGL champion.
In its inaugural season, the tech-infused golf league will kick off its best-of-three championship this week with Atlanta Drive Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club.
Here’s everything you need to know:
Who is playing?
Both teams are teeing it up for the title after upsets in the semifinals.
No. 4 seed New York took down the top-seeded Los Angeles Golf Club, 6-4. No. 3 Atlanta, meanwhile, topped No. 2 Bay Golf Club, 9-3, a day later.
The lineups for the championship’s first match are set. Atlanta will start Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay and Billy Horschel while New York is playing Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler and Cam Young. That means Lucas Glover (Atlanta) and Matt Fitzpatrick (New York) are on the bench Monday.
In the six-team league, Tiger Woods’s Jupiter Links GC and Rory McIlroy’s Boston Common Golf failed to qualify for the playoffs.
Team stats
In the regular season, New York led the league in putts over 30 feet (28.6%) and was second in average ball speed (181.0 mph) and driving distance (317.6 yards).
Atlanta, meanwhile, was No. 1 in scrambling (77.3%) and putts between 10-30 feet (29.4%).
What’s the format?
The finals will be a best-of-three across Monday and Tuesday at the Sofi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
The first match will be on Monday at 9 p.m. ET. Then, the second will be 22 hours later at 7 p.m. Tuesday If each team wins one of the first two matches, a third to decide the winner will follow Match 2 at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, meaning there could be nearly four consecutive hours of competition to decide the season-long champion.
The finals will be played on two different (virtual) course layouts—one for the first and third match (if necessary) and another for the second.
What’s at stake?
The championship team will split $9 million ($2,250,000 per player) of the league’s $21 million purse and take home the SoFi Cup.
The runner-ups will collect $4,500,000 ($1,125,000 per player).
How to watch (all times ET)
Match 1: Monday, 9 p.m. on ESPN 2
Match 2: Tuesday, 7 p.m. on ESPN
Match 3 (if necessary): Tuesday, 9 p.m. on ESPN
All matches will also be streaming on ESPN+.