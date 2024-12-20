Exclusive Trailers for Docuseries on Rory McIlroy's Boston TGL Team Released
On Thursday, December 26, "unCOMMON: Building a Boston Sports Team" will be released on GolfPass.
The docuseries will follow the creation and development of Boston Common Golf, which is one of the six teams competing in the new, tech-infused golf league, TGL, which begins on January 7th.
“Boston has a deep connection to sports, and with Boston Common Golf, we’re building on that legacy in a fresh way,” said Boston Common Golf President & CEO Mark Lev to NBC Sports.
The SoFi Center, home to TGL, is an innovative 250,000-square-foot stadium in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, that will hold 1,500 fans. Its dimensions are about the size of a football field — about 100 yards in length and 50 yards in width.
The Boston Common Golf team is comprised of Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Hideki Matusyama and New England native Keegan Bradley.
In the original teaser trailer, McIlroy talks about forming the team for Boston sports fans and the ups and downs involved in that journey.
During a conference call on Friday, McIlroy expanded upon the technology of the league.
"I think everyone's taking it real seriously. And I've talked to a lot of guys that are playing in TGL, and, firstly, I think they're blown away by the facility and the venue. It's nothing like we've ever seen before, especially in golf," he said. "They were blown away by the size and the scale of everything. But then I think also just the realistic nature of playing off the certain grasses and being able to shape shots and hit shots."
McIlroy also discussed how the franchise will attempt to attract Boston sports fans, who are notoriously passionate about their teams.
"We're mostly owned by Fenway Sports Group. So, it's going to be up to us and them to try to insert us into that sort of Boston sports culture as much as possible," McIlroy said. "So, whether making appearances at Red Sox games or trying to go to different Boston sports or try to collaborate with some of the biggest and best athletes that Boston has, either past or present, I think that's — trying to tell the people of Boston that we're proud to represent them and we're going to try to make them proud of this new team."
The docuseries also covers Boston Common Golf's "Kids Program," which is aimed to get kids in the Boston area more involved in golf.
A big focus of the series is how the team was actually created, and McIlroy speaks in depth about "bringing golf into the 21st Century".
McIlroy believes TGL will be a product that golf fans will embrace.
"Maybe it's something that the traditional golf fan finds interesting finds interesting and sort of complementary to the golf that they usually watch. And then maybe some people that have never watched the game before in any serious way think actually this is a pretty cool version of golf, and we can sort of get into it and we can root for a certain team that we haven't really been able to do before," he said.
The league will kick off on January 7 with a match between New York Golf Club and The Bay Golf Club.