Exploring the Mysterious Patch on Tiger Woods's Polo Shirt

In the latest episode of the Dan’s Golf World Show, a closer look at Woods's first public appearance since his back surgery, and a logo that should raise eyebrows on the PGA Tour.

Tiger Woods's new sleeve logo caught Dan Evans' attention. / Dan Evans

Since the news of Tiger Woods’ latest back surgery, there hasn’t been much communication from the Woods Camp. There was no word on when Tiger might return, just a world of hope from fans ... and a little bit of speculation. 

That was, until last weekend.

Woods was seen at his son Charlie’s State Championship tournament. Woods, alongside ex-wife Elin Nordegren, watched his son win the championship for The Benjamin School. He walked all 18 with Charlie, giving fans an encouraging sign regarding his health.

But one underplayed detail from the weekend was his wardrobe at the tournament. Woods, not known for adding sleeve sponsors, had an Insperity logo on his right sleeve. In August, Woods signed a sponsorship deal with the company.

Here's where it gets interesting: given the recent rumors that the PGA Tour Champions is preparing for Woods to join their tour next season, fans looked at the schedule and would you believe it, Insperity has a sponsored event on the PGA Tour Champions.

One issue: the PGA Tour’s Truist Championship, a signature event, is the same weekend. The PGA Tour would no doubt love to have Woods in its field for a high-profile tournament.

Does this Insperity sponsorship lock him in for the senior event? What will the PGA Tour do to combat this? Is that event a warm-up for the PGA Championship the following weekend?

All of these questions and more are explored on the latest episode of the Dan’s Golf World Show. To catch up on all of our episodes, visit our page on SI Golf.

