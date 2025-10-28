SI

If Tiger Woods Plays Senior Golf in 2026, These Could Be Some of His Stops

Tiger Woods turns 50 in December, making him eligible for PGA Tour Champions golf and senior majors next year. Bob Harig speculates on where Woods, if healthy, might play.

Bob Harig

Tiger Woods will be eligible for 50-and-over golf in 2026.
Tiger Woods will be eligible for 50-and-over golf in 2026. / GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With his 50th birthday approaching in December, there will likely be some conjecture about where—or if—Tiger Woods will play any golf on the PGA Tour Champions, the senior circuit that unveiled its 2026 schedule on Tuesday.

There is no guarantee that Woods will do so at all. He infamously rarely says anything about his schedule and there is the added uncertainty surrounding his latest back procedure, which would likely keep him from even hitting balls until early January at the earliest.

Sign Up Now. SI Golf Newsletters. Sports Illustrated’s Free Golf Newsletters. dark

But … Woods has mildly suggested in the past that Champions Tour golf might be in his future. He’s referred to “getting to use a buggy” and being back with some of his contemporaries such as Jim Furyk or Steve Stricker or Ernie Els or Fred Couples.

And from a purely competitive standpoint, the idea of playing 54-hole events where he can use a golf cart makes some sense in order to sharpen his game if Woods is serious about competing in regular events, such as the major championships.

Since his February 2021 car crash, Woods has played just 11 worldwide tournaments, none in 2025. He missed the cut at three consecutive majors to end his 2024 season and the ability to play at that level requires some seasoning that is difficult for Woods to get without playing.

Fred Couples walks with Tiger Woods during a practice round for the 2024 Masters.
Competing again with the likes of old friends like Fred Couples (pictured at the 2024 Masters) figures to have appeal to Tiger Woods. / Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK

Enter PGA Tour Champions golf, which might serve as a nice bridge. And here are some potential possibilities.

Chubb Classic, Feb. 13-15, Naples, Fla.

Pros: The event is close to home and it is the week prior to the Genesis Invitational he hosts in California and where he might play at Riviera.

Cons: Perhaps February is too soon and if he plans to play the following week at Riviera at his foundation’s event, it might be too much to go two weeks in a row.

James Hardie Pro Football Invitational, March 6-8, Boca Raton, Fla.

Pros: Another tournament that is close to his South Florida home, it is the same week as the PGA Tour’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, which Woods is unlikely to play. Because it is the week prior to the Players Championship, it could be viewed as a tune-up.

Cons: The fact that it is the week prior to the Players Championship could also be a deterrent if Woods intends to play the PGA Tour’s flagship event.

Hoag Classic, March 27-29, Newport Beach, Calif.

Pros: It is two weeks after the Players and two weeks prior to the Masters, which makes it a good tune-up for the year’s first major championship.

Cons: If Woods plans to play both the Players and the Masters—far from certain—an event in between, even using a golf cart, seems unlikely.

Insperity Invitational, May 8-10, Houston

Pros: Woods signed a multi-year brand sponsorship deal with Insperity earlier this year and the tournament is the week prior to the PGA Championship.

Cons: A week prior to a major championship might be too much golf, even with a golf cart.

Tiger Woods and Steve Stricker during the 2023 PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.
Steve Stricker, pictured with Tiger Woods at the 2023 PNC Championship, hosts a PGA Tour Champions event in Wisconsin. / Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

American Family Insurance Championship, June 5-7, Madison, Wisc.

Pros: Two weeks prior to the U.S. Open, the event is hosted by Woods’s friend Steve Stricker and is also a two-man team format. It follows the PGA Championship by two weeks.

Cons: Hard to see any negatives here unless Woods simply is not physically able to play. But if he does play the PGA and U.S. Open, that’s three events in five weeks, which seems at least one too many.

U.S. Senior Open, July 2-5, Columbus, Ohio

Pros: Scioto Country Club—where Bobby Jones won the U.S. Open in 1926, 100 years prior—has long been viewed as a lure to get Woods to play in a senior major championship.

Cons: The U.S. Senior Open is one of the three senior majors that requires players to walk, and unless Woods is planning to skip the U.S. Open two weeks prior at Shinnecock (where he’ll need a special invite), this would seem less likely.

Kaulig Companies Championship, July 9-12, Akron, Ohio

Pros: Formerly the Senior Players Championship, the event is at Firestone Country Club, where Woods won eight times. It is also a four-round senior major where golf carts are permitted.

Cons: It follows the U.S. Senior Open and is the week prior to the British Open at Royal Birkdale. Playing either or even just one of those tournaments would preclude Woods from heading back to Firestone.

IPS Handa Senior Open, July 23-26, Gleneagles, Scotland

Pros: If Woods is up to it physically, the Senior Open is another that is considered one he’d love to knock off.

Cons: Like the U.S. Senior Open, this tournament requires players to walk. It’s not a links course, which also takes away some of the allure and is the week after the Open at Royal Birkdale.

Jim Furyk hits his tee shot in front of Tiger Woods on the first hole during a practice round at the 2018 PGA Championship
Jim Furyk is another contemporary of Tiger Woods who hosts a PGA Tour Champions event. / John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Constellation Furyk & Friends, Oct. 9-11, Palm Coast, Fla.

Pros: The lure of Furyk’s friendship and an event relatively close to home would make for an easy decision.

Cons: None, really. It’s well after the rest of the golf season and only other commitments or physical limitations would stand in the way.

More Golf on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Bob Harig
BOB HARIG

Bob Harig is a senior writer covering golf for Sports Illustrated. He has more than 25 years experience on the beat, including 15 at ESPN. Harig is a regular guest on Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio and has written two books, "DRIVE: The Lasting Legacy of Tiger Woods" and "Tiger and Phil: Golf's Most Fascinating Rivalry." He graduated from Indiana University where he earned an Evans Scholarship, named in honor of the great amateur golfer Charles (Chick) Evans Jr. Harig, a former president of the Golf Writers Association of America, lives in Clearwater, Fla.

Home/Golf