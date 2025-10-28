If Tiger Woods Plays Senior Golf in 2026, These Could Be Some of His Stops
With his 50th birthday approaching in December, there will likely be some conjecture about where—or if—Tiger Woods will play any golf on the PGA Tour Champions, the senior circuit that unveiled its 2026 schedule on Tuesday.
There is no guarantee that Woods will do so at all. He infamously rarely says anything about his schedule and there is the added uncertainty surrounding his latest back procedure, which would likely keep him from even hitting balls until early January at the earliest.
But … Woods has mildly suggested in the past that Champions Tour golf might be in his future. He’s referred to “getting to use a buggy” and being back with some of his contemporaries such as Jim Furyk or Steve Stricker or Ernie Els or Fred Couples.
And from a purely competitive standpoint, the idea of playing 54-hole events where he can use a golf cart makes some sense in order to sharpen his game if Woods is serious about competing in regular events, such as the major championships.
Since his February 2021 car crash, Woods has played just 11 worldwide tournaments, none in 2025. He missed the cut at three consecutive majors to end his 2024 season and the ability to play at that level requires some seasoning that is difficult for Woods to get without playing.
Enter PGA Tour Champions golf, which might serve as a nice bridge. And here are some potential possibilities.
Chubb Classic, Feb. 13-15, Naples, Fla.
Pros: The event is close to home and it is the week prior to the Genesis Invitational he hosts in California and where he might play at Riviera.
Cons: Perhaps February is too soon and if he plans to play the following week at Riviera at his foundation’s event, it might be too much to go two weeks in a row.
James Hardie Pro Football Invitational, March 6-8, Boca Raton, Fla.
Pros: Another tournament that is close to his South Florida home, it is the same week as the PGA Tour’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, which Woods is unlikely to play. Because it is the week prior to the Players Championship, it could be viewed as a tune-up.
Cons: The fact that it is the week prior to the Players Championship could also be a deterrent if Woods intends to play the PGA Tour’s flagship event.
Hoag Classic, March 27-29, Newport Beach, Calif.
Pros: It is two weeks after the Players and two weeks prior to the Masters, which makes it a good tune-up for the year’s first major championship.
Cons: If Woods plans to play both the Players and the Masters—far from certain—an event in between, even using a golf cart, seems unlikely.
Insperity Invitational, May 8-10, Houston
Pros: Woods signed a multi-year brand sponsorship deal with Insperity earlier this year and the tournament is the week prior to the PGA Championship.
Cons: A week prior to a major championship might be too much golf, even with a golf cart.
American Family Insurance Championship, June 5-7, Madison, Wisc.
Pros: Two weeks prior to the U.S. Open, the event is hosted by Woods’s friend Steve Stricker and is also a two-man team format. It follows the PGA Championship by two weeks.
Cons: Hard to see any negatives here unless Woods simply is not physically able to play. But if he does play the PGA and U.S. Open, that’s three events in five weeks, which seems at least one too many.
U.S. Senior Open, July 2-5, Columbus, Ohio
Pros: Scioto Country Club—where Bobby Jones won the U.S. Open in 1926, 100 years prior—has long been viewed as a lure to get Woods to play in a senior major championship.
Cons: The U.S. Senior Open is one of the three senior majors that requires players to walk, and unless Woods is planning to skip the U.S. Open two weeks prior at Shinnecock (where he’ll need a special invite), this would seem less likely.
Kaulig Companies Championship, July 9-12, Akron, Ohio
Pros: Formerly the Senior Players Championship, the event is at Firestone Country Club, where Woods won eight times. It is also a four-round senior major where golf carts are permitted.
Cons: It follows the U.S. Senior Open and is the week prior to the British Open at Royal Birkdale. Playing either or even just one of those tournaments would preclude Woods from heading back to Firestone.
IPS Handa Senior Open, July 23-26, Gleneagles, Scotland
Pros: If Woods is up to it physically, the Senior Open is another that is considered one he’d love to knock off.
Cons: Like the U.S. Senior Open, this tournament requires players to walk. It’s not a links course, which also takes away some of the allure and is the week after the Open at Royal Birkdale.
Constellation Furyk & Friends, Oct. 9-11, Palm Coast, Fla.
Pros: The lure of Furyk’s friendship and an event relatively close to home would make for an easy decision.
Cons: None, really. It’s well after the rest of the golf season and only other commitments or physical limitations would stand in the way.