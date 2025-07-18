Fact or Fiction: The Claret Jug Engraver Can Start Now for Scottie Scheffler
We are halfway home at the British Open, and the cream rose to the top on Friday—specifically Scottie Scheffler, who reminded everyone why he's the world No. 1 by a wide margin. With a 64, the low round of the tournament, he took command by one shot.
Of course, there are still two rounds to go at Royal Portrush and much can happen, on the course and in the skies, which could still shake things up in the season's final major. But what Scheffler did Friday begs the SI Golf team to debate this statement:
Bob Harig, SI Golf Senior Writer: FICTION: It might ultimately be the case, but there is too much that can happen. One shot is nothing and there are eight players who are within five shots of his lead. Depending on weather, someone from well back could post a number early. Scheffler looks to be in a great spot but nothing is guaranteed.
John Pluym, SI.com Managing Editor: FICTION. It’s not over yet, but Scheffler is playing lights out. He finally seems to have a grasp of links golf and his driver is on fire. He’s also got the putter rolling. However, this tournament is far from over. Fitzpatrick looks really strong, Harman is in position to win his second British and I’m not ready to count out Rory.
Jeff Ritter, SI Golf Managing Director: FACT. As predicted here at the start of the week, Scheffler is a cut above everyone else, and while there has been intermittent rain, weather wasn't significantly worse for one half of the field over the other. It’s Scottie’s jug to lose this weekend.
Michael Rosenberg, SI Senior Writer: FICTION. His name isn’t that long! How much time can this really take? Sit back, enjoy the show. Seriously: This is not over. Scheffler is obviously the most likely champion. But he also finished his round Friday in the most serene conditions of the week. If he gets the worst of the weather over the weekend, he can be beaten.
Max Schreiber, SI Golf Contributor: FICTION. I want to say fact here. This seems like another one of those dominant Scheffler performances. But in majors, anything can happen. Heck, remember Y.E. Yang catching Tiger Woods in the 2009 PGA Championship? So maybe let’s see how Saturday goes before we jump to conclusions.
John Schwarb, SI Golf Senior Editor: FACT. Fair points about how the weather could still shake things up, but I will ride with the guy who is first in the field in approach and second in putting. DraftKings has Scheffler at -190 to win, which means they’re daring you to take someone else. I’m not feeling daring here.