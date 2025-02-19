Fact or Fiction: LIV Golf Will Survive to See a 10th Season
Welcome back to SI Golf’s Fact or Fiction, where of course we're counting down the days until the Masters—it’s 50.
Once again, we’re here to debate a series of statements for writers and editors to declare as “Fact” or “Fiction” along with a brief explanation. Responses may also (occasionally) be “Neutral” since there's a lot of gray area in golf.
LIV Golf and the South Australian government announced an extension for LIV’s Adelaide tournament through 2031. The league will still be playing then—in its 10th (!) year.
Bob Harig: FACT. LIV Golf has shown no inclination to slow down or scale back and so it can very well be doing this in 2031. Despite the massive losses, it is a blip to the PIF. That said, the Adelaide deal means nothing, really. If for some reason, LIV Golf were to be diminished or altered, that contract means nothing. LIV is getting paid as part of it.
Jeff Ritter: FACT. I mean, it’s just a hunch, but I’d guess the upcoming deal between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour allows both leagues to continue in some fashion. But who knows?
John Schwarb: FICTION. Not sure I buy Jay Monahan saying there will be “one tour” again but if I’m getting six years here to predict whether the league as we know it now will exist, I’ll say no. But international hotbeds for golf have to be better taken care of and Adelaide will be a key site.
Four of the last five PGA Tour events have been won by European players: Sepp Straka, Rory McIlroy, Thomas Detry and Ludvig Åberg. While the U.S. is the betting favorite for September’s Ryder Cup, the teams are appearing even on paper.
Bob Harig: FACT. The European team also has Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood, players who have all performed at a top level. The U.S. stars, led by Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele, are off to a slow start due to injury. Bryson DeChambeau can be a huge force for the U.S., same for Brooks Koepka. But neither has exactly shined of late. It’s setting up to be very interesting.
Jeff Ritter: FACT. It’s a promising start for Team Europe, and any momentum heading into Bethpage will be welcome for captain Donald. But the U.S. will be the well-deserved betting favorite all summer long.
John Schwarb: FACT. If you don’t mind tying up your money for seven months, take a piece of Europe right now at around 3-to-2 odds. Right now it looks like Luke Donald will have some tough choices to make for his lineup, and that’s a good thing if you’re a Euro fan.
Rory McIlroy said that for unification to work, players would have to “get over it” in terms of previous hostilities and that the divide has benefited all players on both sides. He’s correct in that assessment.
Bob Harig: FACT. As disruptive as LIV has been and has much havoc as it has caused, all players have benefitted. The top players got PIP money and increased purses in the form of signature events. Purses across the board rose. More opportunities came along because LIV players who left created openings. Even the FedEx Cup bonus pool—which pays out 150 places—increased. The game overall might have been damaged but the players have hardly suffered.
Jeff Ritter: FACT. A LIV Golf deal appears to be finally approaching, and some players probably won’t be thrilled with it. Gotta think part of that deal will allow LIV golfers access to majors or top PGA Tour events, which will rankle guys who turned down the paychecks three years ago.
John Schwarb: FICTION. All players? Try telling the PGA Tour rank-and-file who finish from No. 101-125 in points after this season, which no longer means a guaranteed job. McIlroy has filled reporters’ notebooks for three years around this topic and we are grateful, but his perspective is one of a top-3 player in world ranking and popularity and that’s a privileged perch.
The “legacy” signature events such as the Genesis Invitational have a 36-hole cut to the low 50 players and those within 10 shots of the lead. Regular Tour events generally cut to low 65 and ties, but for pace-of-play purposes and single-tee starts on the weekends, all Tour events should have cuts like the Genesis.
Bob Harig: FICTION. For a regular Tour event, 50 spots is too few. They might consider going to 60 players and ties. It allows far more often for there to be twosomes off the first tee, which vastly speeds up play.
Jeff Ritter: FICTION. The PGA Tour is already contracting and taking away jobs from players who normally would hold onto their cards year over year. I’m O.K. with a top-70 cutline to give guys their best shot with the access they have left.
John Schwarb: FICTION. I’m with Bob, something in between 50 and 65 would be ideal. First-tee twosomes on Sundays is how tournament golf should be played, not threesomes with guys finishing on the 9th hole around the time champions are crowned.