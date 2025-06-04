Father’s Day Golf Gift Guide: Useful Stuff for the Dad Who Loves the Game
Whatever level his golf game, dear ol‘ Dad will appreciate the thoughtfulness behind any one of these specially curated Father’s Day gift ideas. There’s an assortment of choices for an array of budgets—from wallet-friendly to big-ticket items, and lots in between—they all say “You’re #1, Pops.”
2025 Father's Day Golf Gift Guide
- Reebok Nano golf shoes ($130)
- Nautica Navtech Print polo ($34.75)
- Under Armour StealthForm Uncrushable hat ($45)
- Titleist Father’s Day special edition Pro V1x golf balls ($61/dozen)
- Hari Mari Scouts flip flops ($70)
- Vuori Aim Multi-Functional Performance pant ($89)
- Holderness & Bourne Harwood short ($125)
- B. Draddy Cool Hand Luke long-sleeve polo ($132)
- Sun Day Red Luare Heavyweight Chain-Stitch hoodie ($150)
- Lululemon Pace Breaker jacket ($168)
- Ralph Lauren RLX Packable vest ($198)
- Shot Scope PRO LX laser rangefinder ($269.99)
- Vessel Lux Stand Bag ($399)
- Stitch Multi-Use Traveler golf club bag ($498)
- Rapsodo Golf MLM2PRO launch monitor ($699.99)
- MGI Ai 500 electric caddy ($999)
- Loch Lomond Open Course whiskies ($59.99/$349.99)
Reebok Nano golf shoes ($130)
Father’s Day is the perfect time to update dad’s golf shoes and the Reebok Nano spikeless shoes made with lightweight FlexWeave are a great choice. These shoes are built with responsive Floatride performance foam in the midsole for 18 holes of comfort on any terrain. Raised undulated lugs on the soles deliver ultimate ground contact and a TPU Torsion Shank underfoot keeps you locked in during golf swings. The Nano comes in whole and half sizes with color choices of white or black with camo print outsole. reebok.com
Nautica Navtech Print polo ($34.75)
This classic-fit, button-down polo is made from moisture-wicking birds-eye interlock fabric for all-day comfort and UV protection properties help block the sun's harmful rays. The sewn-in collar stay gives the shirt more structure while the vented hem keeps the look neat and polished. The manta ray micro print in blue heather is ideal for wearing on (and off) the golf course. Available in a wide size range from XS-3XL. nautica.com
Under Armour StealthForm Uncrushable hat ($45)
Get dad the hat Jordan Spieth is wearing on Tour with an anatomically molded seamless construction for a truly custom fit. It’s washable and completely packable—you can squish it into a ball and it’ll bounce right back into shape. The Iso-Chill interior will help keep Dad cool, while laser perforations add breathability. This machine-washable, low-profile hat comes in eight colors and four sizes so there’s one for everyone. dickssportinggoods.com
Titleist Father’s Day special edition Pro V1x golf balls ($61/dozen)
The technology behind this golf ball will have Dad smiling when he gets more speed off the tee, and he’ll think of you every time he sees the “#1 Dad” special edition logo. Pro V1x golf balls are the optimal premium performance choice for golfers who want maximum distance, higher flight and more stopping power. Recommended to players looking for high-trajectory flight, low long-game spin with maximum short-game spin and firmer feel. titleist.com
Hari Mari Scouts flip flops ($70)
A classic flip flop but elevated, the Scouts are crafted with premium materials and feature MemoryFoam toe to eliminate break-in. Memory foam-lined strap wicks water away from feet, beveled edges are for traction and cupped heels provide stability. Dad will want to slip these buttery smooth leather sandals on after a long day on the golf course, tennis match, trip to the beach or for casual all-day wear. Five great colors/patterns to choose from. amazon.com
Vuori Aim Multi-Functional Performance pant ($89)
A tailored design with an ultra-comfortable fit and feel, the Aim Pants have lightweight, four-way textured woven stretch, plenty of pockets and all-day durability. Great for Dad to wear for golf, traveling and everyday, the pants are offered in six fashionable colors and two inseam lengths for an optimal fit. There’s a hidden zip pocket for safely storing valuables, and the anti-odor feature gets Dad from course to clubhouse with ease. vuoriclothing.com
Holderness & Bourne Harwood short ($125)
The soft and quiet performance fabric has plenty of stretch for all-day comfort and thoughtful details such as a non-slip waistband and ball marker pocket provide functionality Dad will appreciate on the course. Additional benefits like easy-care, moisture-wicking, anti-wrinkle, classic styling and seven color choices make these shorts perfectly suited for wherever Dad wants to wear them. holdernessandbourne.com
B. Draddy Cool Hand Luke long-sleeve polo ($132)
Dad will stay cool, dry and better protected from the sun all day in this lightweight breathable polo. It’s made with a blended nylon stretch knit fabric and features a slightly textured surface that keeps fresh air flowing through. The tailored collar keeps things buttoned up, making it a convenient choice for both the course and clubhouse. A nice addition to all the short-sleeve polos in his closet, this performance shirt is available in three colors and sizes S-XXL. bdraddy.com
Sun Day Red Luare Heavyweight Chain-Stitch hoodie ($150)
Fusing a performance aesthetic with the plush feel of premium brushed-back fleece, this hoodie is an ideal everyday piece. For hanging out or heading out, the weight and feel isn’t bulky and dad will feel comfortable wearing it for everything from video games to Zoom meetings. The logo features 15 stripes for each of Tiger’s major wins, and is offered in eight color choices with sizes ranging from S-XXL. sundayred.com
Lululemon Pace Breaker jacket ($168)
Designed for cross-sport performance, this versatile jacket has a wrap-around panel of ventilation for maximum comfort. Lightweight, four-way stretch and water-repellent are clutch features for a golf course jacket that’s easy to layer and stuff into a golf bag pocket. The hood and cuffs are close-fitting, and the elasticated hem sits close to the body to not inhibit swinging a club. Dad will also appreciate the zippered hand pockets with hidden phone sleeve. The Pace Breaker comes in five color choices and XS-XXL sizes. lululemon.com
Ralph Lauren RLX Packable vest ($198)
Crafted with a lightweight fabric that is both water-repellent and breathable, in addition to the sporty color-block look, will have Dad wearing this vest on repeat. It has a two-way full-zip front with a flap at the top to prevent scratching, two front waist zipped pockets, an interior left waist scorecard pocket and stretch binding at the armholes. Best of all, the vest packs into its own right waist pocket and features a carrying loop for on-the-go convenience. ralphlauren.com
Shot Scope PRO LX laser rangefinder ($269.99)
Precise, easy to use and compact, paired with rapid-fire detection and target-lock vibration feedback will give dad the utmost confidence he has dialed in the birdie-making distance. Additional features include a built-in cart magnet, soft anti-slip grip, dual optics combined with x7 magnification and adaptive slope technology with an easy on/off switch. Accurate to within a yard, and with a range of 900 yards, the PRO LX is a pro gift to improve dad’s game. shotscope.com
Vessel Lux Stand Bag ($399)
As the name implies, the new Lux Stand is Vessel’s most luxurious, lightweight stand bag to date. Dad will love the clean, symmetrical silhouette that is elevated by tour-grade materials, genuine leather accents, and premium trims. There’s a four-way velour-lined top with full-length, fully enclosed dividers, leather zipper pulls and handles, hidden cart strap tunnel, magnetic rangefinder pocket and insulated cooler pocket with drainage. The Lux Stand bag comes in six colors—any one will make an extra special Father’s Day gift. vesselgolf.com
Stitch Multi-Use Traveler golf club bag ($498)
This bag is an everyday roller duffle that transitions to a golf travel bag with a single zipper. It’s designed with practicality in mind—no need for Dad to have two separate bags. Simply convert the everyday roller duffle into a golf travel bag for a golf trip, and then back to the duffle for a weekend getaway. It has a durable nylon padded top for added protection, two wheels for easy transportation, adjustable handle, extra reinforcement in high-wear areas and it can be personalized. stitchgolf.com
Rapsodo Golf MLM2PRO launch monitor ($699.99)
Take dad’s game to the next level with a Rapsodo MLM2PRO launch monitor and golf simulator designed to make golf more engaging, more real and more fun. Stacked with two advanced cameras plus Doppler radar to provide video feedback and precise measurement on all golf shots. It features simulation at more than 30,000 golf courses and two virtual ranges, and can pair with any Android, Apple phone or tablet to record multiple swing angles. It comes with a tripod, carrying case, charging cable and a sleeve of golf balls. amazon.com
MGI Ai 500 electric caddy ($999)
If dad’s ready to go high-tech with a new electric golf push cart, the MGI Ai 500 promises to elevate his golf experience with exceptional performance and features. An integrated high-performance GPS system provides fast, accurate distances to every part of the course. This model also boasts downhill speed control and an electronic park brake to tackle any terrain. A four-inch full-color, all-weather touchscreen has intuitive control with an easy-to-navigate interface. The complimentary MGI App offers interactive maps and scoring. amazon.com
Loch Lomond Open Course whiskies ($59.99/$349.99)
Let dad raise a glass to help celebrate this year’s British Open—the 153rd—with one of Loch Lomond Whiskies’s two new limited-edition single malts which pay tribute to Royal Portrush and the Open. The Open Course Collection 2025 ($349.99) is a 22-year-old single malt aged in American oak barrels and hogsheads before finishing in Spanish oak casks, while the Open Course Special Edition 2025 ($59.99) whisky is finished for eight months in Tuscan Chianti wine casks. Lochlomondwhiskies.com