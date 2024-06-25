Five Must-Watch Holes for the U.S. Senior Open at Newport Country Club
NEWPORT, R.I. — The United States Golf Association returns to where it all started for this week’s U.S. Senior Open, conducting the 1,001st championship in USGA history on the same property where golf's governing body held the first: Newport Country Club.
Much has changed here since the U.S. Amateur was first held at Newport in 1895, including legendary course architect A.W. Tillinghast adding seven new holes and remodeling the others in the 1920s. Yet the natural landscape framed by lush native vegetation and the Long Island Sound remains unspoiled, providing the perfect backdrop for another legendary winner to etch their name in history.
Tiger Woods and Annika Sorenstam did it on these hallowed grounds previously, winning the 1995 U.S. Amateur and the 2006 U.S. Women’s Open. To add their name to the list of greats who have won at Newport, one U.S. Senior Open competitor must do the same, and these holes could be the difference in that pursuit.
No. 2, “Harbour”, par-4, 321 yards
This hole is normally No. 11 for the members, but the USGA flipped the nines for the U.S. Senior Open and you’ll understand why when we get to the later holes.
Large, bending bunkers all but encircle the green on this par-4, which could be driveable depending on tee placement and the wind. Players will think birdie here, but with a small, undulating green, they’ll have to be precise on the drive and approach to make it happen.
Watching their decision-making off the tee and how the weather impacts it will be interesting.
No. 5, “Plateau,” par-3, 203 yards
Residing in the shadows of Newport’s famed clubhouse and offering your first peek of the Long Island Sound ahead, this hole initially excites visually. Laying beneath the surface, however, is a brute where distance control and shot shape are critical to success.
A deep gully and bunker protect the left side of a large, heavily sloped green. On the right is a larger bunker, which the green runs away from. Anything on either side is a challenging up-and-down for par.
Expect a lot of safe shots on this hole where players are happy to walk away with 3. But there could be some fireworks, on the good and bad side.
No. 12, “Ocean,” par-4, 348 yards
Newport has six holes west of Harrison Avenue, all original Tillinghast designs. This is the first, offering players their first panoramic of the Long Island Sound from the tee.
OB runs along the left side of this narrow fairway and the right is guarded by rough and fescue. But the real protection and beauty of this hole, beside the ocean, is the bunkering around this small green. It’s classic Tillinghast, with contours reminiscent of some of his most renowned designs, like those at Winged Foot.
There aren’t many more scoring opportunities from here, so taking advantage of this short par-4 is critical. Like all of the holes on this course, however, nothing will come easy.
No. 13, “Graves Point,” par-3, 242 yards
The length of this hole is challenging enough. Throw in a prevailing wind that cuts across it and the long, contoured bunkering along both sides and you’re left with a hole that could be among the hardest of the championship.
The ocean runs along the left side of the approach and the wind is most powerful here, typically pushing tee shots hard left-to-right away from the green. The green itself slopes heavily back to front, adding yet another challenge for players to navigate.
The USGA built a large grandstand right of the green, offering an amazing view of the sound, the 12th and 15th greens, and, of course, all of 13. This is a great spot to watch the action unfold.
No. 18, “Orchard,” par-4, 466 yards
The ocean is now behind us and out of site. Ahead is a steep hill with the mansion clubhouse to the right. Thick rough and fescue run on each side of the softly bending fairway. Navigate the tee shot correctly and you’re met with an uphill, partially blind approach to a green with a false front right, bunkering left, and runoffs to the back.
The prevailing wind typically helps on this hole, which is good off the tee but can be challenging with distance control approaching this small green.
Needing a birdie to tie or win on the 72nd hole will present a formidable challenge. Needing par to close the deal could prove just as difficult.