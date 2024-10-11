FootJoy's Versatile Fall Layers Are in Season and on Sale
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Is unpredictable weather threatening to hamper your golf? FootJoy wants to make every day more playable by creating an advanced collection of layering gear to help you perform your best in all conditions.
When you’ve been working at something for nearly 30 years, you expect to become pretty good at it, right? Maybe even good enough to take your foot off the pedal a little bit—ease it into cruise control.
That is the polar opposite of FootJoy’s approach to its ThermoSeries collection. Instead, since 1996, the product developers have sought to make it even easier for golfers to effortlessly adapt as weather conditions evolve with a collection of base layers, mid-layers, outer layers and pants for men and women that not only protect against cold weather but are made with materials that move with the golfer in providing full range of motion.
Shop the full ThermoSeries Collection Through Our Partners at PGA TOUR Superstore
“It really starts with considering all the conditions a golfer might face, and we are constantly obsessing about fabric, fit, and functionality,” said Chad Crocker, director of product management at FJ Apparel. “Also the styling of the pieces—we want to make sure that if people are spending hard-earned money on these items, it’s something they can wear off the golf course as well as when playing.”
Apparel layering for sports is best described in terms of base, mid and outer layers. Temperature thresholds can vary dramatically from person to person which is why one of ThermoSeries's key points is how easy it makes layering on and off based on all the factors.
1. The foundation of the ThermoSeries layering system is the base layer, designed for maximum comfort and insulation while allowing full range of motion. The textured hex pattern material allows your body to breath and stay dry.
2. The second line of defense is ThermoSeries mid-layers that are lightweight for optimal layering, packed with performance stretch materials designed for versatile protection from the elements as conditions change.
3. For ultimate protection, ThermoSeries outer layers offers a combined technical knit and woven fabric to provide warmth and comfort in the most severe conditions, while allowing you to swing freely.
Each layer is designed to be worn by itself or with other pieces in the collection, and thoughtful details are included that might not be immediately apparent.
“In the design process we’re even considering the length of each garment as you get to the outermost layers,” Crocker said. “That length may increase so that your mid-layers are not sticking out the bottom of the hybrid jacket. It’s a subtle consideration in the design process, but the pullover hoodie, for example, is going to be able to be worn underneath the vest and the vest will cover it so that it’s not gonna stick out. Everything in ThermoSeries has that sort of layering in mind.”
ThermoSeries was put to a field test at a golf destination known for its variable weather—the rugged coast of Oregon and Bandon Dunes Golf Resort.
“We get so much changing weather, it’s tough for a guest who comes out to such a rural area like Bandon to be fully prepared for everything,” said Jason Poll, head professional at Pacific Dunes. “Out here you can get three seasons in one day: mist in the morning, warm and sunny in the mid-afternoon, and heavy wind later. The full-zip hoodie over the base layer is super popular here, it’s a total game changer for keeping warm. The hybrid jacket is our favorite for the coolest conditions. The best part is you don’t feel like you’re boxed in wearing a heavy jacket—you can swing freely, feel confident you’re protected from the elements, and not have to worry about your gear inhibiting your golf experience.”
The full line-up of FootJoy’s ThermoSeries includes:
Jacket (Now on sale for 25% off):
Brushed-back jacquard-knit body and sleeves
Lightweight woven quilted on the front panels and collar
Adjustable collar
Left chest zipper pocket
Open-hand pockets
Full-zip construction
Men's $175, Women's $165
Get the FootJoy ThermoSeries Jacket Now 25% Off Through Our Partners at PGA TOUR Superstore
Vest (Now on sale for 25% off):
Lightweight woven shell and liner
Insulated body
Open-hand pockets
Full-zip construction
Back-center stretch panel for mobility
Men's $155, Fleece-back $165; Women's $165
Get the FootJoy ThermoSeries Vest for 25% off through our partners at PGA TOUR Superstore
Full-zip hoodie (Now on sale for 26% off):
Lightweight woven and knit fabrics
Full-front zipper
Convenient side-seam pockets
Attached hood for added protection from the elements
Men's $145
Get 26% Off the Hoodie Through Our Partners at PGA TOUR Superstore
Pants:
Brushed-back stretch women fabrication
DWR finish
Stretch waistband/gripper waist
Jacquard-knit waistband liner for comfort
Men's $125, Women's $95
Get the Best Price on ThermoSeries Pants at PGA TOUR Superstore
Base Layer:
Hex jacquard fabrication for improved breathability
Golf-compression fit
UV, wicking, anti-microbial
Raglan sleeves
Lock-stitch seams
Men's and Women's, $68
Get the best price on the base layer through our partners at PGA TOUR Superstore
All-new colors have been added to this season’s ThermoSeries, and combining tonal woven and knit construction with detail accents really steps up the style points, making many of the pieces easy to wear off-course as well.
“The hybrid jacket is super stylish-looking especially in the new slate blue and navy combination,” Poll added. “I can’t tell you how many times we get guys come for meetings here at Bandon, and you’ll see a ThermoSeries hoodie or hybrid jacket go from meeting to golf to dinner.”
Shop FootJoy ThermoSeries with sale prices through our partners at pgatoursuperstore.com.