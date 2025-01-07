SI

Former Masters Champion Named New Chairman of Official World Golf Ranking

Changes are coming to the OWGR, and a familiar face is getting a top job.

Matt Vincenzi

Immelman will be the OWGR's third chairman since 2004.
Immelman will be the OWGR's third chairman since 2004. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Official World Golf Ranking has announced some notable changes.

Former Masters champion and current CBS golf analyst Trevor Immelman has been named the organization's third chairman since 2004.

"The Official World Golf Ranking has always been a huge part of my life and professional career," Immelman said in a statement. "Growing up in South Africa and falling in love with the game as a youngster, the ranking system was how I tracked and followed my favorite players and understood who the best players in the world were."

Immelman, 45, won 11 times on the PGA Tour, including the Masters in 2008. His highest spot in the OWGR was No. 12, which he reached in 2006. He's been the lead golf analyst on CBS since 2023.

The OWGR will also introduce a new point "distribution curve" for tournaments with a low field rating and will award more points to winners of those events. The OWGR has also added the PGA Tour of Taiwan.

The OWGR has been a particularly charged topic since the launch of LIV Golf in 2022, as LIV golfers do not receive OWGR points for their results in the new league. LIV applied to be recognized by the OWGR but ultimately withdrew its application last year. Immelman's appointment does not indicate that LIV Golf should expect the OWGR to change its stance anytime soon, as he previously shared his thoughts on X.

Peter Dawson, the outgoing chairman, has held the role since 2016 and spearheaded an overhaul to the rankings system in 2022.

Published
Matt Vincenzi
MATT VINCENZI

Matt Vincenzi is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, covering golf. Before joining SI in October 2024, he worked as a golf writer for GolfWRX and the Action Network. He is a graduate of Bridgewater State University and has been covering professional golf for five years.

Home/Golf