Former U.S. Amateur Champion Gets First Pro Win As Two Players Earn Spots on LIV Golf
Victor Perez and Laurie Canter won’t be the only players to join or re-join LIV Golf next year.
On Saturday at the Asian Tour’s Saudi International, Scott Vincent of Zimbabwe and Yosuki Asaji of Japan finished atop the circuit’s season-long standings, earning two spots on LIV in 2026.
“Obviously, very thankful,” said Vincent, who was part of LIV in 2024 but was relegated from the Saudi-backed circuit. “It’s great that this has worked out for me.”
Meanwhile, the winner of the Saudi International is LIV golfer Josele Ballester of Spain. The 22-year-old former Arizona State Sun Devil, who won the 2024 U.S. Amateur, claimed his first professional title by three strokes.
“Like at the end of the day, being a young boy dreaming about this moment, winning your first professional career, this is why I worked so hard every day,” he said. “It’s been really cool to finally get this done. It’s going to make me keep working even harder to accomplish all the things I have.”
Elsewhere on the leaderboard, Anthony Kim was T5, eight strokes behind Ballester. It’s the 40-year-old American’s best finish since returning to golf last year, playing on LIV, after a 12-year stretch away from the sport.