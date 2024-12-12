Former U.S. Ryder Cup Captains Take Stance on Paying Players in Letter to PGA of America
In the wake of a report that the PGA of America is considering paying U.S. players to compete in the Ryder Cup, a group of past U.S. Ryder Cup captains has sent a letter to the organization lobbying against the plan.
Sports Illustrated has learned that 12 former captains of the U.S. team sent and signed the letter recently after the Telegraph reported last month that a plan is in the works to pay each player $400,000.
The PGA of America currently gives each player $200,000 that is earmarked for a charity of their choice.
“This was never intended to get out,” said a past captain who wished not to be identified when contacted by Sports Illustrated.
“This was done with the idea that you should play for your country and not reap financial benefit,” the former captain said. “We are trying to honor those who came before us and honor the Ryder Cup. It’s given us a lot of great moments in our lives. We’ve just wanted to show support.”
The former captain said the group is not against monetary payments going to players—and even being increased—in the name of charity.
“If this $400,000 went to charity, that’s something else,” he said.
Last week at the Hero World Challenge, several U.S. players and captain Keegan Bradley were asked about the issue, none of them shooting it down but all suggesting they believed charity should be part of any conversation.
Bradley was dismayed about “leaks” and said it was a PGA of America decision but “what I can say is that not a single player has asked for this, has come to me with this. No player was part of this. Zero percent.”
There was controversy at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome where Patrick Cantlay was reported to have not worn a hat in protest, sparking a Saturday afternoon session in which he was taunted by fans over the issue.
Cantlay then and repeatedly afterward has denied the story and did so again last week at the Hero World Challenge.
The issue over pay first emerged in the run-up to the 1999 Ryder Cup, with reported threats of a boycott. Then-captain Ben Crenshaw worked behind the scenes to quell any dissention and what emerged as the charitable aspect that exists today.
Reached earlier this week, Crenshaw told Sports Illustrated that he believes the same plan should continue.
“My opinion is no one should be compensated to play for our country and the Ryder Cup,” he said. “The agreement that was made from ’99 was for the players to receive money for their foundations that in turn go to charities and that is something we all agreed on. My position has never changed, nor will it, even though the game has.
“I’m not sure if this is what the current players want. My hope is no and that they will be content with the money going to their charities. After all, I feel it necessary to honor all the Ryder Cup participants who came before us who proudly represented our country and the PGA of America.”
Subsequently asked about the letter to the PGA of America, Crenshaw declined to say if he was part of it or name any of the other participants while deferring questions to the PGA of America.
A spokesman for the PGA of America said the organization would have no comment. So far, no one from the group that runs the Ryder Cup in the U.S. has commented on the initial payment report.
European players including Rory McIlroy have said they do not wish to be paid, recognizing the boost the event gives financially to the DP World Tour.
That leads to the potential for one side getting compensated and the other not.
The PGA of America is in the midst of appointing a new chief executive after the June 30 departure of Seth Waugh and that decision is likely part of the delay in any resolution.
Said the former captain who wished to not be named: “Whatever they do, they have to get this resolved and get it behind us.”