Francesco Molinari Drains Improbable Ace on Final Hole to Make U.S. Open Cut
As Italian golfer Francesco Molinari teed up his ball on his final hole of the second round at the U.S. Open on Friday afternoon, it appeared like he would be missing the cut and heading home early from Pinehurst No. 2.
Sitting at 7-over par, Molinari needed a miracle to make it to the weekend. Well, he got one.
Using a seven-iron on the 194-yard 9th hole, Molinari's shot off the tee landed on the fringe of the green and kept rolling closer to the pin. It dropped in for a hole-in-one, dropping Molinari's score to 5-over par—good enough to make the cut.
"Yes, we saw it go in," Molinari told reporters after his round. "I think from where we were standing, it looked like it just carried the bunker, plus the greens are getting firm, so it was the ideal shot. Then it started tracking, was going to break left to right at the hole, and we were joking with (Sergio Garcia) and how it looked and on a great line the whole way, but what are the chances really?
"I don't even know what to say. Just incredible."
Molinari said he knew the projected cut line was around 5-over par, so he was hoping to par the 8th hole and birdie the 9th. But he bogeyed the 494-yard 8th hole and needed an ace to advance to the weekend rounds.
"Yeah, that's golf in a nutshell," Molinari said.
The 41-year-old Molinari now has made three cuts this season at the U.S. Open, Players Championship and Farmers Insurance Open.