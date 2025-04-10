Fred Couples Wows Masters Crowd After Making a Long Birdie Putt to Start First Round
Fred Couples sure knows how to get the Masters crowd pumped up, even in his 40th appearance at the major tournament.
Couples, who was in the eighth grouping to go out on Thursday morning, stunned the crowd on No. 1 when he birdied the hole thanks to a long putt from off the green. Couples had a little bit of an incline for the putt, too, but that didn't seem to bother him.
The crowd immediately burst into loud cheers for the 65-year-old golf legend. Couples even celebrated with some of the crowd by high-fiving them.
The 1992 Masters champion still has it.
Couples is aiming to make more Masters history this weekend by becoming the oldest golfer to make the cut at the prestigious tournament. Funnily enough, Couples would be breaking his own record that he made back in 2023 when he was 63 years old. Couples is the 15th golfer to play in the Masters at least 40 times. He's made the cut 31 times, which is second most times behind Jack Nicklaus's 37 cuts.
Let's see how Couples continues to wow golf fans this weekend.