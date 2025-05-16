Yes, the Food Is Free at the PGA Championship—Here’s How It Works
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you’re attending the PGA Championship this week, you might notice something unusual at the concession stands: there’s no cash register.
That’s because the PGA of America’s “Championship+” ticket program—which includes unlimited food and non-alcoholic beverages with admission—is back again for 2025. And for fans on the ground, that means a completely different kind of major championship experience.
Here’s how it works: at designated concession zones, fans are invited to grab one entrée, one snack and one drink per visit—no extra charge. It’s a seamless system designed to eliminate long lines and keep fans close to the action. Breakfast offerings include sausage, egg, and cheese biscuits, chicken biscuits, glazed donuts and fresh fruit. Throughout the day, fans can choose from cheeseburgers, hot dogs, grilled chicken sandwiches with pickle slaw, smoked sausages, Beyond Burgers, ham-and-gruyere sandwiches and vegan Asian-inspired salads.
Snack selections include oatmeal cream pies, Rice Krispies treats, cookies, chips, and pretzels, while drink options feature Pepsi products, Gatorade, Brisk iced tea, Bubly sparkling water, Aquafina and a full-service coffee bar.
There’s no checkout process—you simply walk in, make your picks and walk out.
The only caveat? Alcohol isn’t included, but cold water stations are placed across the property and available free of charge.
The all-inclusive model was first introduced in 2022 and has quietly become one of the tournament’s most fan-friendly innovations. For many attending this year’s championship, the result is a low-stress, high-comfort experience that keeps the focus exactly where it should be: on the golf.